Ladies, try these squat exercises for a bigger butt

If you're aiming for a bigger and shapely butt, squats are your ultimate go-to exercise.

Squats are a functional, compound movement that engages multiple muscles, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. However, many people unintentionally target their quads more than their glutes.

To ensure your squats activate your glutes effectively, focus on proper form, range of motion, and specific squat variations.

Tips for Maximum Glute Activation

Push your butt back as if sitting in a chair rather than driving your knees forward. This reduces quad dominance and engages your glutes more effectively.

Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor or slightly below. Greater depth increases glute activation, provided you maintain proper form.

Keep your knees slightly pushed outward to prevent them from caving in, which could lead to knee pain and reduced glute activation.

As you rise, focus on squeezing your glutes to maximize muscle engagement.

Top Squat Variations for Bigger Butt

1. Sit-to-Stand Squat

This is perfect for beginners. This variation helps you master the basics of squatting. Use a chair or box at knee height. Lower your hips until they lightly touch the surface before standing back up. Complete 2–3 sets of 12–15 reps.

2. Resistance Band Squat

Add a resistance band above your knees to emphasize hip external rotation and glute activation. Squat until your thighs are parallel or lower. Push into your heels and return to the starting position. Aim for 2–3 sets of 8–12 reps.

3. Sumo Squat

This wide-stance squat targets your glutes and inner thighs. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width and toes slightly outward. Squat as low as comfortable, ensuring knees drive outward. Perform 2–3 sets of 12–15 reps.

4. Goblet Squat

A great way to maintain proper knee alignment while adding resistance. Hold a dumbbell close to your chest. Lower into a squat and return to standing by pushing into your heels. Do 2–3 sets of 8–12 reps.

5. Pistol Squat

This advanced move builds strength and balance. Perform a one-legged squat while keeping the other leg extended forward. Start with assisted variations if needed. Complete 2–3 sets of 8–10 reps per leg.

For optimal glute growth, aim to squat 2–3 times a week with at least 36–48 hours of rest between sessions to allow your muscles to recover and grow.

It looks like a lot to do right? But don’t lose hope! If a BBL isn’t an option, consistency is key. Challenge yourself, master the proper techniques, and stay committed—you’re on the path to a rounder and, firmer butt.