KFC kicks off 2025 with the irresistible 5-in-1 meal and 8-piece bucket

Indulge in More Flavor, More Value, and Unforgettable Moments

KFC is welcoming 2025 with a delicious bang! Say hello to the KFC 5-in-1 Meal and 8-Piece Bucket—designed to bring unbeatable value, bold flavors, and the ultimate convenience to your table.

Whether you’re craving a satisfying solo meal or planning a gathering with loved ones, these exciting new offerings are here to make every moment special.

What’s Inside the 5-in-1 Meal?

The 5-in-1 Meal is a feast of variety and flavor, featuring five KFC fan favorites in one convenient package:

Original Recipe Chicken : The world-famous fried chicken, seasoned to perfection.

Zinger Burger : A signature spicy burger for that extra kick.

Hot Wings (2 pieces): A fiery treat for heat lovers.

Yam Fries : Crispy, golden goodness.

Pepsi: A refreshing bottle to complete the meal.

At KFC, our goal is to create meals that combine the flavors our customers love with incredible value. The 5-in-1 Meal is the ultimate solution for satisfying hunger while enjoying unbeatable convenience. said Satender Singh, Chief Executive Officer of KFC Nigeria.

Share the Joy with the 8-Piece Bucket

Planning a family dinner or hosting friends? The 8-Piece Bucket is your go-to for delicious moments. Packed with eight pieces of KFC’s legendary Original Recipe Chicken or the tantalizing Suya Chicken, this bucket is perfect for sharing. Singh added;

The 8-Piece Bucket embodies what KFC is all about—bringing people together over great food. Whether it’s a weekend party, family dinner, or special celebration, this bucket guarantees happiness in every bite.

Why Choose KFC in 2025?

This year, KFC is redefining the dining experience with innovative menu options, exceptional value, and unwavering quality. The 5-in-1 Meal and 8-Piece Bucket are just the beginning of our commitment to delighting customers across Nigeria and beyond.

Visit KFC Today!

Don’t wait—treat yourself to these mouthwatering deals at your nearest KFC restaurant or order online for ultimate convenience. Stay tuned for exciting updates, promotions, and menu highlights by following KFC Nigeria on Instagram .