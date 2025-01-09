Imperial Blue takes the lead at Calabar carnival, with Imperial Black adding the Spark!

The 2024 Calabar Carnival, hailed as Africa’s Biggest Street Party, delivered an electrifying celebration of culture, music, and creativity, and Imperial Blue and Black Whisky were at the forefront of the festivities. For the third consecutive year, Imperial Blue partnered with the Carnival, this time joined by Imperial Black Whisky, creating unforgettable moments.

The Imperial Black VIP Booth at the heart of the Carnival Village was a hub of excitement and exclusivity. Guests were treated to a premium lounge experience, featuring whisky tastings, interactive games, and expertly crafted cocktails that elevated the celebratory vibe.

Adding star power to the festivities, notable attendees included Former Senator Ita Giwa, comedian Okon Lagos, and performers Iyanya and Runtown, who thrilled audiences with unforgettable performances.

This year’s theme, “Our Shared Prosperity,” focused on harmony and cross-cultural cooperation, and the colourful exhibits and performances that defined the occasion reflected this theme.

Imperial Blue Whisky showcased its vibrant presence across the Carnival’s marquee events, starting with the Cultural Carnival on the 26th and 27th of December, where colourful parades celebrated the diversity and unity of Cross River State.

The energy crescendoed during the festivities on the 28th and 30th of December, with live music and dazzling performances lighting up the streets.

The bold spirit of the Biker’s Carnival on the 29th of December perfectly mirrored the bold elegance of Imperial Black Whisky, culminating in the spectacular Fireworks and New Year 2025 Declaration on the 31st of December.

“Calabar Carnival is a celebration of togetherness, creativity, and culture, and we are proud to have been a part of it for three years running,” said Bodam Taiwo, Pernod Ricard’s Head of Portfolio.

“In 2024, Imperial Blue and Imperial Black Whisky added exciting new dimensions, ensuring the Imperial family continues to shine brightly at Africa’s biggest celebration.”

The Carnival was not just an event but an immersive experience, with Imperial Blue and Imperial Black at its heart, promoting the rich heritage of Cross River State. Follow us on social media for updates and highlights.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine's Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.