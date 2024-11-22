ICYMI: Here’s How Monkey Shoulder and Wave SZN pressed play in Owerri!

Unforgettable, exhilarating, and absolutely thrilling—these words barely scratch the surface in describing the incredible night that was Press Play Owerri! Imagine lit DJ sets, fireworks, exciting games to play with friends, live performances, and energetic dance moves from life-sized transformers that kept everyone on their feet all night long.

When the ultimate party-starter, Monkey Shoulder, teams up with Wave Szn, you know it’s going to be a night to remember! And that’s exactly what went down in Owerri last weekend—the party of the year landed in the heart of the city, and it was nothing short of spectacular. Owerri’s vibrant partygoers showed once again why their city is crowned Nigeria’s entertainment capital, bringing unmatched energy and vibes! Were you there? Relive the unforgettable moments. Missed it? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! Let’s get into all the sizzling highlights from the epic #PressPlayOwerri, brought to you by Monkey Shoulder. Get ready to feel the FOMO!

Take a look at all the epic moments from the #PressPlay Owerri:

Electrifying Live Performances and DJ Lineups

Just when the energy couldn’t get any higher, DJ Bombay took the reins and delivered a sensational mix that kept the dance floor buzzing! But the night didn’t stop there—Owerri’s partygoers were in for a treat as Vicoka, Big Man tara, Cruzlife, and Westy Crypto lit up the stage with buzzing performances. The crowd was unstoppable, dancing and grooving to every beat like true party pros. This was a night Owerri won’t forget anytime soon!

Zerry DL and Aguero Banks were just perfect at maintaining that momentum with performances that had the crowd singing along and cheering wildly. Then when Bella Shmurda came up on stage? It was nothing short of lit! With the audience screaming for more after his performance, he ended the night with a bang.

Games, laughter and a dash of competition!

If you had the slightest thought the fun stopped at the music, you’re wrong. From balloon-popping challenges to slippery soccer and a nail-biting FIFA tournament that saw one lucky winner - Ibeji Emmanuel Nnaemeka, walk away with a ₦1 million cash prize,

the night had it all. Guests had a lineup of thrilling games to choose from, including Shoot & Score, Human Tic-Tac-Toe, and the wildly entertaining water slide. The vibe was contagious, and the fun was surely endless. It was an unforgettable experience that kept everyone hyped up and entertained from start to finish.

Don't worry if you missed it—the next edition is rolling into a city near you soon, and trust us, you won't want to miss a second of the fun.