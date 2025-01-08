How to safely invest abroad without leaving Nigeria

Investing abroad while based in Nigeria may sound like a tall order, but it’s more achievable than you think. With the right strategies and tools, you can tap into global opportunities without setting foot outside the country.

Whether you’re looking to diversify your wealth, earn in stable foreign currencies, or secure long-term growth, this guide is tailored for Nigerians with big dreams and cautious wallets.



Keep reading! Define Your Investment Goals Clearly Start by understanding your "why." Is your goal to: Protect your wealth from Naira devaluation?

Earn passive income in dollars or euros?

Diversify your portfolio.

Knowing what you want will help you choose the best investment option. For example, if you’re looking for a stable investment with an almost guaranteed year-on-year increment, it doesn’t get better than the Elta in Singapore.

If quick returns are your goal, U.S. tech stocks or African startup investments might work better. Insight: Many Nigerians invest abroad to hedge against inflation and currency volatility. Define your goals with this in mind.

Leverage Dollar-Denominated Accounts A domiciliary account is your first step to global investments. Banks like Access Bank, GTBank, and Zenith Bank allow you to hold and transact in dollars, euros, or pounds.

Why It’s Essential: The Naira’s fluctuating value can erode your investment gains. A dollar-based account protects your funds and ensures seamless international transactions.

Pro Tip: Use online payment platforms like Payoneer or Wise for convenient international transfers.

Start Small with Trusted Local Platforms Platforms like Trove, Bamboo, and the Elta showflat are revolutionising how Nigerians invest in global markets. These apps let you start small—sometimes with very little amounts —and offer access to stocks, ETFs, and real estate opportunities abroad.

Why Nigerians Love It: These platforms are easy to use, regulated, and designed to cater to local needs, such as low entry costs and user-friendly interfaces.

Diversify Your Portfolio Wisely It’s tempting to put all your money into real estate or tech stocks, but diversification is key to managing risks.

Here are popular options for Nigerians: U.S. and European Stocks: Buy shares in global companies like Amazon or Netflix. Real Estate: Invest in cities like Dubai, London, or Johannesburg through fractional ownership platforms.

Agriculture: Look into agricultural funds in Africa, Asia, or South America. Cryptocurrency: While volatile, Bitcoin and Ethereum are popular among Nigerian investors for long-term gains.

Indigenous Perspective: Many Nigerians are exploring fractional ownership in foreign real estate and stocks as a way to grow wealth while avoiding excessive risks.

Navigate Currency Exchange Safely One challenge Nigerians face is the Naira’s instability. Constantly monitor exchange rates and buy dollars during favourable periods.

Pro Tip: Use trusted forex platforms like AbokiFX or licensed Bureau De Change operators for better rates.

A poorly timed exchange can significantly reduce your returns.

Tap into Real Estate Crowdfunding Owning property abroad doesn’t mean you need millions upfront. Crowdfunding platforms like RealtyMogul and Fundrise let you co-invest in lucrative properties abroad.

With crowdfunding, you don’t have to worry about tenant management or maintenance; everything is handled for you.

Understand International Tax Laws Investing abroad means dealing with tax obligations both in Nigeria and the host country. Learn about double taxation treaties Nigeria has signed to avoid paying taxes twice.

Pro Tip: Get help from a tax advisor familiar with international investments and Nigerian laws to ensure compliance. Many investors overlook tax planning, which can lead to unexpected fines. Don’t be one of them.

Invest in Education and Financial Literacy Knowledge is your greatest asset. ULearn about global investments using platforms like Udemy, Coursera, or even local seminars.

Local Connection: Nigerian institutions like the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) often host workshops on international investing.

Why It’s Important: Financial literacy protects you from scams and helps you make informed decisions.

Partner with Reputable Investment Advisors Finding a trusted advisor can prevent costly mistakes. Look for Nigerian investment firms or consultants with global expertise.

Safety Tip: Verify their credentials through bodies like the SEC Nigeria or the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute.

Nigerian Perspective: A good advisor understands both local and global markets, helping you bridge the gap effectively.

Start with Countries That Favor Nigerian Investors Certain countries have policies that encourage Nigerian investments, such as: Dubai: Known for its investor-friendly real estate market. United States: Offers easy access to stocks and ETFs.

Ghana: A nearby option with growing opportunities in agriculture and real estate. Why It’s Appealing: These countries have lower barriers to entry and are accessible through digital platforms.

Join Nigerian Investment Communities Networking with fellow investors can provide valuable insights. Platforms like Nairaland, Clubhouse, and LinkedIn host active groups for Nigerians looking to invest abroad.

Why It Works: Learning from others’ mistakes to avoid proven errors and pitfalls and discover hidden opportunities.

Monitor Your Investments Like a Pro Stay on top of your investments using apps like Mint, Personal Capital, or spreadsheets. Review your portfolio frequently and tweak it based on how it performs against market trends.

Why You Need This: With time differences and currency fluctuations, constant monitoring ensures you stay ahead.

Conclusion Investing abroad without leaving our shores is smart, achievable and a reliable strategy for building wealth and securing your financial future.

From leveraging local platforms to exploring global opportunities, the possibilities are endless. The world is waiting—why not make it your playground? Start small, stay informed, and watch your money grow beyond borders!