“You never again make friends like the ones you make when you are young” - Stephen King.

Many adults are lonely because they have no friends. Childhood friends may live far away, or those relationships might have faded over time and your social circle keeps shrinking until, perhaps, it feels like it’s just you.

Weekends are spent with you just lying on your couch where you convince yourself you’re fascinating, even as the world remains unaware of your charm. Maybe you are interesting—but how would anyone know when there’s no one to share that part of you with?

Making friends as an adult can feel challenging, especially with busy schedules and responsibilities. However, with intentional effort and creativity, it’s possible to build meaningful connections.

Here are 5 ways to make friends as an adult:

1. Host People

Invite acquaintances for an unconventional dinner party. Add a twist: guests don’t share their names or professions initially. Instead, they cook together, share stories, and guess details about one another during the meal. This approach encourages curiosity and breaks down superficial barriers.

2. Leverage Workplaces and Hobbies

Work can be a surprisingly fertile ground for friendships. Take the initiative during lunch breaks, join team-building activities, or organize after-work events. Outside the office, explore hobbies through classes, clubs, or volunteering, where shared interests naturally lead to conversations.

3. Reconnect and Rekindle

Sometimes, new friendships are just old ones waiting to be revived. Reach out to childhood friends or past colleagues. A simple text or a casual meetup could reignite the connection.

4. Practice Approachable Behavior

Being open and inviting is key to forming new bonds. Start conversations.

Be proactive. A warm “Hi” can go a long way. Also ask open-ended questions.

Encourage others to share more by asking questions that start with “how” or “what.”

Remember to show vulnerability by sharing your own struggles and joys which can earn trust and deepen relationships.

5. Use Technology to Connect

Apps and social platforms make it easier to meet people or organize gatherings. Find events, join local groups, or connect with like-minded individuals online.

Friendships take time to develop so little gestures, like remembering someone’s name or following up after a conversation, make a big difference.

The friends you make now may not share your childhood, but they can share your present and future.