Every year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions. It’s a way to set goals, feel motivated, and look forward to new beginnings.

Yet, after a couple of weeks, many of us discard these resolutions and continue our old lifestyles. This is more common than you think. But, how can we stick to our resolutions and not waver? The key to success is not about being perfect but about finding simple ways to stick to your goals.

Here, we will explore the five most popular resolutions people make and provide tips on how you can keep them alive throughout the year.

1. Get fit and stay healthy

One of the most common resolutions is to exercise more and eat healthier. Many start strong but give up when life gets busy.

How to keep it:

Set small, realistic goals like walking for 20 minutes a day or swapping sugary drinks for water. Don’t push yourself too hard too fast. Celebrate every little win, like choosing a salad over fries or completing a short workout. Progress is more important than perfection.

2. Save more money

Many people want to spend less and save more in the New Year. However, unexpected expenses often make this goal hard to achieve.

How to keep it:

Start by tracking your spending to see where your money goes. Set aside a small amount each week, even if it’s just a little. Use budgeting apps to make saving easier and fun. Reward yourself occasionally to stay motivated without overspending.

3. Learn something new

Whether it’s picking up a new skill, language, or hobby, learning something new can make the year exciting. But staying consistent is often a challenge.

How to keep it:

Break the skill into smaller parts. For example, if learning a language, aim to master 5-10 new words a week. Join classes or find online resources to make the process easier. Partner with a friend who shares your goal so you can encourage each other.

4. Spend more time with loved ones

With busy schedules, many people resolve to reconnect with family and friends.

How to keep it:

Make specific plans, like a weekly call or a monthly outing. Set reminders so you don’t forget. Even small gestures like sending a message or sharing a meal can mean a lot. Prioritising these moments can strengthen relationships and make life more meaningful.

5. Reduce stress

Stress takes a toll on both the mind and body. Many aim to practice more self-care but struggle to stick with it.

How to keep it:

Start with simple habits like deep breathing, journaling, or taking short breaks during the day. Try to say no to things that overwhelm you. Remember, self-care isn’t selfish – it’s necessary.

No matter what your resolutions are, the most important thing is to be kind to yourself. Progress might be slow, and that’s okay. Celebrate every step forward, and don’t let setbacks discourage you.