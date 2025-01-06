How to grow aloe vera plant indoors

Known for its healing properties, aloe vera can soothe burns, moisturise your skin, and even add a touch of beauty to your home.

If you’ve ever wanted to own this plant but weren't sure where to start, you're in luck. Growing aloe vera indoors is simple, even for those without any gardening experience.

This plant doesn’t need much to thrive, making it perfect for beginners. The best part? It’s forgiving, so even if you forget to water it, it’ll probably still survive.

Here’s everything you need to know to grow your own aloe vera indoors.

1. Find the right spot

Aloe vera loves sunlight. Place your plant near a window that gets plenty of bright, indirect sunlight. South or west-facing windows are ideal. However, don’t leave it in direct sunlight for too long, as its leaves can turn brown or dry out.

If your home doesn’t get much sunlight, don’t worry. You can use a grow light to keep your aloe happy. Just make sure it gets about 6-8 hours of light a day.

2. Choose the right pot and soil

Aloe vera needs well-draining soil to prevent its roots from rotting. Regular potting soil isn’t ideal, so go for a cactus or succulent mix. You can also mix sand into regular soil to improve drainage.

When choosing a pot, pick one with drainage holes at the bottom. This allows excess water to escape, which is essential for keeping your aloe healthy. Terracotta pots work great because they let the soil dry out faster.

3. Water wisely

One of the easiest ways to harm an aloe vera plant is by overwatering it. Aloe vera stores water in its leaves, so it doesn’t need frequent watering.

Let the soil dry out completely between waterings. A good rule of thumb is to water every 2-3 weeks. Always check the soil before watering, if it’s still moist, wait a few more days.

4. Give it room to grow

As your aloe vera plant grows, it may start producing “pups” or baby plants around its base. These can be removed and replanted in their own pots if you want more aloe plants.

If the plant looks cramped in its pot, it’s time to repot. Choose a slightly bigger pot and refresh the soil to give your aloe more space to grow.

5. Keep it healthy

Aloe vera doesn’t attract many pests, but keep an eye out for signs of overwatering, like yellowing leaves. If you spot these issues, cut back on watering and ensure the pot drains properly.

Dust the leaves occasionally with a damp cloth to keep them clean and let them breathe.

With the right light, soil, and care, your aloe vera can thrive and bring a little bit of nature into your home.