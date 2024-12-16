Honeywell Reloaded: Flour Mills of Nigeria revitalizes iconic brand

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, a leader in the Nigerian food industry, is excited to announce the relaunch of its beloved Honeywell brand. This milestone event, held in Lagos, unveiled Honeywell’s dynamic new identity, featuring vibrant packaging, enhanced product quality, and a renewed commitment to meeting consumer needs.
With a decades-long heritage, Honeywell has been synonymous with quality and trust. Its portfolio includes Noodles, Pasta (Macaroni and spaghetti), and staple bulk foods such as Semolina and Wheat. The relaunch signifies a bold step forward, combining tradition with innovation to cater to modern Nigerian families. The Honeywell brand offers improved quality noodles and pasta with strands of happiness, while the Honeywell semo or wheat allows you to appreciate in every mouthful the improved quality and grammage of pack sizes.
"This relaunch represents a strategic transformation for the Honeywell brand,” said Devlin Hainsworth, Managing Director of Food, Flour Mills of Nigeria. “We’ve reimagined our products to not only maintain the standards our consumers have come to expect but also to exceed them, delivering improved quality and an exceptional experience.”
The new packaging is a visual celebration of Nigeria’s vibrant culture and the brand’s enduring legacy. With enhanced nutritional value and taste, the updated products promise to enrich the lives of families across the country.
“Honeywell’s relaunch is more than just a visual upgrade; it’s a movement,” said Ilyas Kazeem, Marketing Director. “Through innovative marketing campaigns, in-store promotions, and digital outreach, we’re inviting Nigerians to rediscover the brand they love.”
The campaign features exciting opportunities for consumers to engage with the brand, including online contests, giveaways, and on-ground activations. By leveraging multiple channels, Flour Mills of Nigeria aims to ensure that every Nigerian feels connected to the Honeywell story.
About Flour Mills of Nigeria
Established in 1960, Flour Mills of Nigeria has been at the forefront of feeding the nation. The company operates in four major sectors: Food, Sugar, Agro-allied, and Support Services. Guided by its mission to “feed and enrich lives,” Flour Mills has built a reputation for excellence, innovation, and community impact.
Rediscover Honeywell—the brand you know and love, now better than ever. Visit stores nationwide or follow us on social media to be part of the excitement. Join the conversation with #HoneywellReloaded.
