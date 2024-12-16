Honeywell Reloaded: Flour Mills of Nigeria revitalizes iconic brand

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, a leader in the Nigerian food industry, is excited to announce the relaunch of its beloved Honeywell brand. This milestone event, held in Lagos, unveiled Honeywell’s dynamic new identity, featuring vibrant packaging, enhanced product quality, and a renewed commitment to meeting consumer needs.

With a decades-long heritage, Honeywell has been synonymous with quality and trust. Its portfolio includes Noodles, Pasta (Macaroni and spaghetti), and staple bulk foods such as Semolina and Wheat. The relaunch signifies a bold step forward, combining tradition with innovation to cater to modern Nigerian families. The Honeywell brand offers improved quality noodles and pasta with strands of happiness, while the Honeywell semo or wheat allows you to appreciate in every mouthful the improved quality and grammage of pack sizes.



"This relaunch represents a strategic transformation for the Honeywell brand,” said Devlin Hainsworth, Managing Director of Food, Flour Mills of Nigeria. “We’ve reimagined our products to not only maintain the standards our consumers have come to expect but also to exceed them, delivering improved quality and an exceptional experience.”