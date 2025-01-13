Here is why raspberry leaf tea is good for your health as a woman

Across many European and Native American societies, raspberry leaf tea is consumed for its health benefits.

Derived from the leaves of the red raspberry garden plant, this healthy drink is loved for its wonderful benefits and nutrients like magnesium, vitamins C, E, and B vitamins, tannis, carotenoid, calcium, and zinc.

But for women, especially, this drink is amazing in a number of ways.

Let's look at why women should absolutely try red raspberry leaf tea for their reproductive health.

For a much easier delivery

Women who drank this tea from their 32nd week in pregnancy have reported shorter contractions during labour.

The tea contains fragerine which fortifies the uterine muscles ahead of delivery. This leads to fewer interventions during labour, less pain, and reduced risk of bleeding after birth.

For relief of PMS symptoms

The week before a woman's period can be devastating, especially with having to deal with pre-menstrual syndrome symptoms like bloating, constipation, gas, cramps, and backache.

Taking raspberry leaf tea during the week before your period as a woman can help to alleviate these symptoms.

For a painless period flow

Primary dysmenorrhea can be a nightmare on its own. The cramps can hinder you from going about your day as usual.

Even when your period starts and you typically experience cramps, taking this tea can reduce the pain significantly.

Let's say the pain is on a scale from 0-10, it can reduce from a 10 to a 4 or 3.

This will allow you to carry on with your usual daily activities without too much discomfort.

How to prepare raspberry leaf tea

Boil about three large cups of water

Take two and a half tablespoons of the tea and add into a mug

Pour the boiling water over the tea leaves

Leave to brew for 3-5 minutes

And serve.