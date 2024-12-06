Guinness Nigeria announces 33 new beneficiaries of its 2024 undergraduate scholarship scheme

In its continued commitment to empowering young Nigerians through education, Guinness Nigeria Plc has awarded scholarships to undergraduate students under its flagship Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme. Each beneficiary will receive financial support of 200,000 naira per year for the duration of their undergraduate studies in public institutions across the country. The newly selected beneficiaries, who emerged successful after a rigorous and competitive screening process, were unveiled during a ceremony held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Guinness Nigeria’s headquarters in Lagos.

This latest addition brings the total number of beneficiaries since the program's inception to 123, reflecting the scheme's expanding reach and impact. Speaking on the Scholarship Awards Scheme, Mr. Girish Sharma, Guinness Nigeria’s Managing Director, emphasised the company's long-standing commitment to youth empowerment. “At Guinness Nigeria, we are committed to making a positive impact on society, and our Annual Undergraduate Scholarship Award Scheme is a testament to this commitment. Since its inception in 2019, this scheme has been a beacon of hope, supporting over 90 outstanding students in pursuing their dreams of a brighter tomorrow. To date, we have disbursed over 43-million-naira, empowering young minds to excel in STEM fields and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our great nation.

For 5 years now, the Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme has been a platform to support the education of outstanding youths in our host communities and beyond. This initiative aligns with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, and it continues to reflect our dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of Nigerian students,” Sharma stated.

Sharma also highlighted the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion, noting the remarkable performance of female applicants in this year’s competitive selection process. “I am particularly proud to share that over 55 percent of our beneficiaries are female, reinforcing our dedication to fostering gender equity in education and STEM professions. Last year, we further expanded the scope of this initiative by including students from the Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind, recognising that talent and potential know no bounds. This inclusion has brought a new dimension to the scheme, proving that with the right support, everyone can achieve greatness,” he added.

On his part, Mr. Rotimi Odusola, Guinness Nigeria’s Corporate Relations Director, reiterated the company’s dedication to supporting the education of young Nigerians and expanding the beneficiary pool. “At Guinness Nigeria, we are proud to support Nigerian undergraduates enrolled in public higher institutions. We take great pride in contributing to the educational advancement of these young Nigerians. This scholarship scheme represents one of the many initiatives through which we demonstrate our commitment to Nigeria as a responsible and socially conscious corporate citizen.“We are continually exploring ways to expand the pool of beneficiaries, which may include increasing the number of recipients in the future. Over the past few years, we have doubled the annual financial support provided to each beneficiary, raising the amount from 100,000 naira to 200,000 naira. Rest assured, we remain committed to identifying opportunities for further expansion and inclusivity in the program as we move forward,” Odusola remarked.

One of the beneficiaries, John Sharon, a student at the University of Lagos, expressed her delight over the opportunity, saying, “I am deeply honoured and thrilled to have received this scholarship opportunity, courtesy of Guinness Nigeria. It was a pleasant surprise to receive the congratulatory message, and I am immensely grateful for this timely support, particularly considering the recent increase in school fees. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Guinness Nigeria for this remarkable initiative and for investing in the education of young Nigerians like myself,” she said.Expressing her gratitude, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Lasisi Salimot, lauded Guinness Nigeria for its impactful initiative. She said, “As a widow, the Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship has been immensely beneficial to me. I am especially pleased with the increase in funding from 100,000 naira to 200,000 naira, as I have no other means of support to ensure my daughter completes her university education. I would like to take this opportunity to kindly appeal to the management of Guinness Nigeria to continue this commendable initiative.”

commendable initiative.”The undergraduate scholarship scheme is part of Guinness Nigeria’s broader efforts to promote skills development and education, alongside its other CSR programs aimed at empowering Nigerian youths. This year, the program received an overwhelming 18,517 applications, a testament to its impact. Additionally, 33 new recipients were welcomed to the scheme. This includes eight (8) beneficiaries from the Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind.

About Guinness Nigeria Plc

Guinness Nigeria, is the foremost Total Beverage Alcohol company in Nigeria with a wide portfolio of brands catering to consumers of non-alcohol and alcohol beverages including Malts, Ready-to-Drinks, Spirits, Stout & Beers. Some of its well-known and well-respected brands include, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Smooth, Malta Guinness, Orijin Bitters, Dubic Malt, Gordons Pink Berry, Gordons Orange Sunset, Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff X1 Choco Vodka, Smirnoff Pine-apple Punch, amongst others.

With a very clear ambition – “To be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products companies in Nigeria,” Guinness Nigeria delivers on its sustainability and responsibility commitments which are focused on three areas: Promoting Positive Drinking, Championing Inclusion and Diversity and Pioneering Grain to Glass sustainability. The company continues to be a champion for responsible drinking and community development.