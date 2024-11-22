Green Light Music Publishing & The Sarz Academy hit all right notes at exclusive 6-day discovery Music Camp

Green Light Music Publishing, the powerhouse of Nigerian music publishing, has once again proven it’s got the Midas touch! This time, they’ve teamed up with The Sarz Academy—the brainchild of legendary producer, Sarz—for an epic music camp designed to supercharge the next generation of Nigeria’s musical maestros. And let’s just say, magic was made!

What’s the buzz about? This partnership wasn’t just a casual jam session; it was a creative bootcamp with one goal: empowerment. Emerging artists, songwriters, producers and instrumentalists came together for a high-energy experience filled with mentorship, hands-on training, and, of course, hit-making. It was an exclusive opportunity to level up, dive deep into industry secrets, and unleash raw talent.

The Key Achievements

Building a Music Family: A melting pot of talent, the camp fostered a vibrant community where creatives connected, collaborated, and sparked lifelong bonds.

Maximising Exposure: Lights, camera, exposure! Attendees gained incredible visibility and showcased their talent to industry insiders.

Mentorship Galore: From real-world tips to career-defining advice, participants got priceless insights from industry veterans.

Track Placement & Licensing: The camp wasn’t just about creating bangers; it also set the stage for serious business—securing song placements and licensing deals.

The Dream Team: Picture this; 6 stellar producers, 6 electric recording artists, and 2 virtuoso instrumentalists all under one roof. Together, they cooked up a genre-defying collection of tracks that are equal parts catchy and soulful—a musical feast that spans everything from club anthems to deeply felt lyrics.

Industry Heavyweights in the House: The camp was graced by some of the finest minds in the music scene. Majorbangz, a seasoned hitmaker with a decade of chart-topping experience (you’ve probably danced to his tracks without even realising it), brought his A-game. He’s worked with the who’s who of Afrobeat: NSG, Phyno, Kizz Daniel, and Adekunle Gold, to name a few. And let’s not forget Puffy Tee, the beat wizard behind some of Nigeria’s biggest hits, including the iconic “Yahooze” by Olu Maintain. His presence was a masterclass in hit-making, proving that legends never lose their touch.

The Final Jam Session: The outcome? Pure gold. The project produced by these creative geniuses is not just a playlist—it’s a vibe, a mood, an experience. Expect it to be on repeat everywhere from Lagos lounges to global streaming playlists. Stay tuned for the release, because if the energy from this camp is any indication, we’re all in for a musical treat. Green Light Music Publishing and The Sarz Academy are just getting started, and the future of Nigerian music is looking brighter than ever.