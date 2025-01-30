Gen Z vs. Millennials: who’s winning the fashion game?

From baggy jeans vs. skinny jeans to streetwear vs. minimalism, there has been an ongoing battle between Gen Z and Millennials, who do you think is winning?

These two generations—Millennials (born 1981-1996) and Gen Z (born 1997-2012) have distinct approaches to fashion, so let's dive into their signature styles, influences, and trends to find out.

ALSO READ: 5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

1. Skinny vs. Baggy

Millennials popularized skinny jeans, bodycon dresses, and tailored blazers. Their fashion choices were sleek, structured, and polished and the Gen Z embraced oversized, baggy, and relaxed silhouettes. We're talking low-rise jeans, wide-leg cargo pants, and Y2K-inspired fashion. Since loose, comfortable fashion is dominating the trends, Gen Z is the clear winner in this category.

2. Fashion Accessories: Minimal vs. Maximal

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and these two generations have very different approaches. Millennials love minimalist jewelry, neutral-toned handbags, and timeless accessories. Their motto? "Less is more." Gen Z embraces bold accessories—chunky rings, colorful beads, statement sunglasses, and mix-and-match aesthetics. Their style is unpredictable and full of personality. In light of the fact that bold, expressive accessories are what your favourite influencers and celebrities are always wearing, Gen Z wins this round again.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to spot a Gen Z

3. Logos & Branding: Loud or Lowkey

Fashion branding has evolved significantly between Millennials and Gen Z. Millennials prefer high-end logos and designer brands and they love to wear outfits with a visible logo. It is/was a major status symbol. Gen Z leans toward streetwear brands. They mix thrifted pieces with luxury items and embrace unique, independent brands that align with their identity. The ability to blend thrifted fashion with trendy statement pieces is experimental and innovative so Gen Z wins this round as well.

4. Social Media Influence on Fashion

The way each generation discovers and shares fashion has evolved dramatically. Millennials built Instagram as the ultimate fashion platform, following curated influencers with highly polished outfit posts. Gen Z dominates TikTok, where fashion is raw, unfiltered, and trend-driven. They’ve made DIY fashion, and viral outfit challenges a major part of today’s style culture. Gen Z's fast-paced, digital-first approach to fashion makes them trendsetters of the internet age.

Clearly, Gen Z is leading the way in the fashion game, however, millennials still hold their ground with timeless, classic, and sophisticated style choices. In your opinion, who do you think is winning the fashion battle?