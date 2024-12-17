Experience Global Shopping with Verve: Shop and Pay on AliExpress!

Quit holding your breath, this is for real! It’s not a clickbait. Verve, Naija’s Agba and Odogwu card, understands the challenges of not having the right card to seamlessly transact across borders, all from the comfort of your home. That’s why it focuses on breaking barriers and redefining convenience for its loyal customers. The latest in its series of groundbreaking achievements is the acceptance of Verve cards on AliExpress, one of the world’s largest online retail platforms, unlocking new possibilities for cardholders. Abeg comot for road, Verve don enter AliExpress way! This isn’t just a win for Verve; it’s a win for millions of its cardholders who can now explore a vast array of products on AliExpress, while enjoying the security and reliability they’ve come to trust in Verve. This partnership marks another giant leap in Verve’s mission to establish itself as a global payment powerhouse.



Over the years, Verve has forged strong alliances with renowned global brands such as Google, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Facebook, Uber, Facebook, Spotify, among others, enabling Verve cardholders to make seamless payments for subscriptions in Naira. This partnership with AliExpress further demonstrates Verve’s commitment to empowering its customers with access to seamless digital payments and world-class services to meet their evolving needs. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech gadgets, refresh your wardrobe, or find unique items for your home, AliExpress offers diverse possibilities, and Verve has made it easier than ever to shop and pay!



Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to shop on AliExpress using your Verve card: Sign in to your AliExpress account.

Select your desired items and click ‘Buy Now.’

Add a new card and input your Verve card details.

Save and confirm your details (You can also opt to save the card for future payments). The Naija’s Agba and Odogwu card is a perfect example of the saying, 'the light that shines farthest shines brightest at its base!’ While Verve is making waves and securing global wins, it’s also spreading joy right here at home! Through the ongoing Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 , Verve is offering incredible rewards and benefits to its cardholders. Verve cardholders are enjoying up to 10 per cent cashback or discount for every transaction made at participating outlets, including Google, NNPC Retail, Addide, The Place Restaurants, Sweet Sensation, Chowdeck, BuyPower, and Market Square. With Verve , the world is truly at your fingertips. From exploring global markets like AliExpress to enjoying rewards and discounts with local favourites, every swipe of your Verve card opens the door to endless possibilities. So why settle for less when you can have it all? Why stand on the sideline awwwing and shouting “God abeg, barb me this style” when you can be part of the action?



Take advantage of these incredible opportunities today. Experience the freedom to shop globally at your convenience, and unlock endless possibilities with Verve. The future is here, and with Verve, you’re already a part of it!