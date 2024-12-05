Elevator Shoes - What makes them so special?

Before we proceed into mentioning the benefits of wearing elevator shoes (you’ll be surprised at how many there are), you need to know exactly what elevator shoes are. We’ll make it simple for you… As the name suggests, elevator shoes are shoes that help you literally to ‘elevate’ and appear taller. They’re a brilliant height increasing aid for men. So brilliant, as all the magic happens from inside. When you’re walking around, you’ll be hiding everything from observers.

Now that you're aware, here are some benefits (that you’ll absolutely love) THEY MAKE YOU TALLER! Quite self-explanatory. It’s the whole point of wearing elevator shoes in the first place. How to add height with shoes? Elevator shoes are specially designed with thickened sections of insoles (known as shoe lifts). These soles alone can add an extra 2-5 inches to your height. “It’ll look like I’m wearing heels” “People will know about my tricks”.

Take all these worries out of your mind. The shoe lifts are hidden inside the shoe, so you can avoid the embarrassment of wearing ill-fitting shoes. When someone asks “How did you get so tall”, you can tell them that you’re wearing elevator shoes, or that you just grew (what you prefer).In essence, elevator shoes are so special, as you can add an extra 2-5 inches to your height without showing any sign of doing so.

Improve your posture & look more attractive!

Slouching over at desks, your lifestyle and possible injuries from sports, you’re more prone to poor posture than ever. Now, elevator shoes when worn once won’t automatically fix your poor posture and alleviate your back pain, but they can prevent long-term problems. As a result of wearing them, you’ll appear more elevated, stand straighter and stand with your shoulders square. Unlike, ‘normal’ shoes, elevator shoes are ergonomically designed to help you physically, morally and more. It’s also an attractive trait. When you stand up straight with a good posture, you seem more professional and attractive. (Everyone will be attracted to your stance and confidence as well).

Feel on top of the world!

Above all the physical benefits, you’ll be living life with better morale as well. More confidence equals better morale, correct? When we feel confident, we’re able to take meetings more confidently, talk to women with more confidence and much more. This is what guido maggi elevator shoes provide for you. You’re adding 2-5 extra inches to your height, improving your stance with your shoulders back. It’s a firm position that will automatically boost your mood. When you leave home for that meeting, that date, that interview or whatever, you’ll have the moral confidence to smash your goals.

Still not convinced?

We still haven’t mentioned it... elevator shoes are ultra-comfortable to wear as well. There are some misconceptions about their comfort and if they’re suitable for all-day wear. Most elevator shoes are specifically designed for your comfort. The shoe lifts are breathable, soft and durable.

Appear taller, feel more confident and don’t worry about your comfort (the shoes guarantee that). Why wait? You might be able to achieve that “6ft” goal. Stylishly walk into your office or special occasion venue and make everyone say “Why does he look so confident?” The best thing after all, they won't notice.