The Divine Mercy Prayer is a special prayer in Christianity that is filled with love, hope, and trust in God's mercy.

This prayer comes from the teachings of Saint Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who had visions of Jesus Christ in the 1930s. In these visions, Jesus asked her to spread the message of Divine Mercy, showing that God’s forgiveness and love have no limits.

Here, we will guide you through the basics of the Divine Mercy Prayer and how to pray it with meaning.

What is the Divine Mercy Prayer?

The Divine Mercy Prayer is a set of prayers that focuses on God’s forgiveness and love for humanity. It was revealed to Saint Faustina and has since become a source of comfort and strength for many Christians.

The prayer is centred on trusting God and asking for mercy, not just for ourselves but for the whole world.

It is usually prayed with a rosary and consists of specific prayers, including the Our Father, Hail Mary, and prayers unique to the chaplet.

When and why should you pray the Divine Mercy Prayer?

The Divine Mercy Prayer can be prayed at any time, but many people pray it at 3:00 PM, known as the "Hour of Mercy." This time is significant because it marks the hour when Jesus died on the cross.

People pray the Divine Mercy chaplet for many reasons:

To seek forgiveness for their sins.

To ask for strength and guidance in tough times.

To intercede for the souls of others, especially those in need of God’s mercy.

To feel closer to God and experience His unconditional love.

How to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet

The Divine Mercy Chaplet is simple to pray and only takes about 15 minutes. Here’s how to do it:

Begin with the Sign of the Cross. Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and the Apostles’ Creed. On the large beads of the rosary, say: "Eternal Father, I offer You the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your Dearly Beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world." On the small beads, say: "For the sake of His sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world." Conclude by praying three times: "Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and on the whole world."