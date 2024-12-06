Civil contractor wins Toyota Prado in Glo’s festival of Joy promo

It was a moment of joy and excitement in Lagos on Thursday as the second prize-presentation event in Glo ‘Festival of Joy’ promo took place at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku Street, with a civil engineering contractor, Ayobami Adejumobi, going home with a brand new Toyota Prado. The key to the jeep was presented to 42-year-old Adejumobi, who was accompanied by friends and relatives by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. Speaking at the event, Osun State-born Adejumobi thanked Globacom immensely for the prize.

He said, “I still can’t believe it. A call came from Globacom and the news was too good to believe. I doubted it. Could it be fraudsters? However, I remembered the promo and how I joined when it was launched, and I immediately proceeded to the Gloworld on Adeola Odeku where the Glo officials were expecting me. I thank Glo for this prize. I will use the jeep personally; it will enhance my status and help me to get more jobs as a civil engineering contractor”.

Other winners at the event also commended Globacom for providing a platform for many Nigerians to win prizes. Bukola Olatunji, from Ijebu-Ode who won a Keke Napep said, ”I have always been a faithful participant in various Glo promos and have never lost hope that I would one day become a winner”. She promised to continue participating in all of Globacom’s promotions in future. A generator winner, 33-year-old Ayodeji Olukunmi, also said “it’s indeed a joyful period, winning a brand new generator means a lot to me, God bless Globacom”, while Daniel Eleh from Benue State, who won a sewing machine, said, “I was shocked and surprised when I got the call. Glo has always been good to Nigerians”.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who was the special guest of honour commended Globacom for such thoughtful reward schemes. “The good thing is that this is happening at a difficult time in the country. We must thank Glo for this and just pray that next year, it will be bigger. We would love the Chairman, (Dr Mike Adenuga), to make it twice this size next year. May God continue to bless the company”, he said.

Globacom’s Divisional Head, West, Lawrence Odediran, who also spoke at the event stated that new and existing subscribers can participate in the Festival of Joy promo by dialing 611# to opt into the promo and to keep recharging (voice and data) during the promo period, in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer. He explained that new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing 611#.

Dignitaries at the event include Deputy Majority Leader, Lagos House of Assembly, Honourable Adedamola Richard; Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye a representative of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Mrs Ijeoma Bassey; Iyaloja of Sura Market, Alhaja Raliat Adebayo, and nollywood trio of Uche Jombo, Adeolu Saga and Broda Shaggi.