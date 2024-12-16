BAT Nigeria wins prestigious “Best-Kept Industrial Premises” Award for Environmental Excellence

BAT Nigeria’s Ibadan Factory has been recognized for its exceptional commitment to sustainability, winning the coveted Best-Kept Industrial Premises Aaward in the Multinationals Category.
This prestigious accolade, presented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in partnership with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Oyo State Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources, and the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), underscores BAT’s leadership in environmental stewardship and workplace safety.
This distinguished award is a confirmation of BAT Nigeria's tireless efforts and commitment to sustainability, excellence in environmental practices, and a safe working environment. It highlights the fFactory's dedication to fostering a culture that prioritiszes environmental responsibility and workplace safety, setting a high standard for the industry.
Odiri Erewa-Meggison, FCIS, External Affairs Director, BAT West and Central Africa, attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of the Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Facility teams at the Ibadan Factory. Their relentless pursuit of sustainability and operational excellence was instrumental in securing this recognition.
In her words: "This Award reflects the values we hold dear at BAT - a commitment to fostering a sustainable and safe working environment. Every team member has played a vital role in this achievement, and this recognition validates the hard work and dedication that goes into our daily practices and environmental initiatives."
The Award recognizes the Ibadan Factory's innovative and consistent implementation of daily practices, environmental initiatives, and safety standards that contribute to a sustainable workplace. It also acknowledges the support and strategic guidance of the Operational Leadership Team (OPSLT), who encouraged participation in this competition and showcased BAT's sustainability journey.
“This accomplishment inspires us to continue raising the bar. It demonstrates our belief in collective progress and our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the environment. As a multinational company, BAT remains resolute in setting a high standard for sustainable practices, inspiring industry peers, and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.” She added.
Hasnain Ishtiaq, Operations Director, BAT WCA said: "At BAT, we believe operational excellence goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility. This recognition reflects the tireless efforts of our teams to integrate sustainability into our day-to-day operations, setting benchmarks for the industry. We are committed to driving positive change and building a legacy of environmental stewardship."
BAT Nigeria’s recognition as the Best-Kept Industrial Premises reinforces its role as a leader in sustainability and environmental responsibility, showcasing its unwavering commitment to the communities it serves and the global pursuit of environmental excellence.
