BAT Nigeria wins prestigious “Best-Kept Industrial Premises” Award for Environmental Excellence

BAT Nigeria’s Ibadan Factory has been recognized for its exceptional commitment to sustainability, winning the coveted Best-Kept Industrial Premises Aaward in the Multinationals Category.





This prestigious accolade, presented by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in partnership with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Oyo State Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources, and the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), underscores BAT’s leadership in environmental stewardship and workplace safety.





This distinguished award is a confirmation of BAT Nigeria's tireless efforts and commitment to sustainability, excellence in environmental practices, and a safe working environment. It highlights the fFactory's dedication to fostering a culture that prioritiszes environmental responsibility and workplace safety, setting a high standard for the industry.





Odiri Erewa-Meggison, FCIS, External Affairs Director, BAT West and Central Africa, attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of the Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Facility teams at the Ibadan Factory. Their relentless pursuit of sustainability and operational excellence was instrumental in securing this recognition.



