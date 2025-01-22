Avon HMO celebrates maternal and infant health, rewards winners of #AvonBaby2024

Avon HMO, a leading health management organization, has once again delighted parents and the public by celebrating the winners of its annual Avon Baby photo contest. The announcement was made during a prize presentation ceremony held at Avon HMO’s headquarters on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Now in its sixth year, the Avon Baby contest has become a cherished tradition, celebrating the joy and beauty of parenting.

The 2024 edition embraced a nostalgic twist with its Retro Baby theme, inviting parents across Nigeria to dress their babies in vintage outfits inspired by the fashion trends of the 80s and 90s.

The contest, which drew widespread participation and captivated millions on social media, highlighted Avon HMO’s unwavering commitment to maternal and infant health. Winners were rewarded with cash prizes, professional family photoshoots, curated baby hampers, and other exciting incentives.

For Rachel Anirejuoritse Toneradun, mother of the first-place winner, the victory was a dream come true. She said;

Winning this contest for my baby made me so happy because we put in a lot of effort. At some point, I lost hope, but I’m glad the winners were selected based on merit.

Eniola Oni, mother of the second-place winner, shared similar sentiments. She said;

Initially, I was discouraged by the old-school theme, but I decided to get creative. In the end, it all came together beautifully.

Speaking at the ceremony, Avon HMO’s CEO, Osa Imasogie, commended the creativity and enthusiasm displayed by participants.

The Avon Baby contest is more than just a photo competition; it’s a celebration of family, love, and the health of our little ones. This year’s Retro Baby theme brought immense joy and nostalgia, and we were thrilled to see the creativity and passion from parents across Nigeria. At Avon HMO, we remain dedicated to supporting mothers and their babies through initiatives that promote health and happiness in innovative ways.

The #AvonBaby2024 contest stands as a testament to Avon HMO’s commitment to nurturing healthy families and fostering meaningful connections in the communities it serves.

About Avon HMO

Licensed in 2012, Avon Healthcare Ltd., (Avon HMO) is a leading health management organization providing healthcare plans and other healthcare services to all Nigerians – individuals, families, groups, companies, and communities.

In 2016, Avon became the first HMO in the country to serve the retail market with an array of health plan options, offering everyone the opportunity to subscribe and pay via their mobile devices.

By providing broad access to quality healthcare products and services, Avon is empowering Nigerians to live healthier, fuller lives.

Avon HMO is a subsidiary of the Heirs Holdings Group, an African proprietary investment company driving Africa’s development through long-term investments in key sector.