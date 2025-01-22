Are they flirting or just being friendly? How to tell

Picture this: You’ve met someone who makes you feel special, but you’re unsure whether they’re flirting with you or just being friendly. One moment, they’re laughing at all your jokes, making eye contact, and giving you compliments. The next, they’re acting the same way with others, leaving you wondering, Am I imagining things? It can be confusing.

Flirting and friendliness can look very similar, but they have different intentions. Some people are naturally warm and engaging, which can make them seem flirty even when they have no romantic interest. Others might be sending subtle romantic signals that are easy to miss.

Let’s clear things up with some clear signs to help you determine whether someone is flirting or just being nice.

1. Eye contact and body language

One of the biggest signs of flirting is intense eye contact. If someone holds your gaze longer than usual, especially while smiling or looking into your eyes deeply, they might be interested. Friendly people make eye contact too, but it’s usually brief and casual.

Body language also speaks volumes. Flirting includes leaning in closer, light touches on your arm, or mirroring your movements. If they’re always finding ways to be near you, that’s a sign of attraction. Friendly people respect personal space and don’t usually touch too often.

2. How they talk to you

A flirty person makes conversations feel exciting and personal. They may tease you playfully, give you compliments about your looks, or use a softer, more intimate tone when speaking to you. They might also use inside jokes or find reasons to keep the conversation going.

A friendly person, on the other hand, keeps things light and general. They might talk about work, hobbies, or daily life without making it feel like there’s chemistry.

3. Do they treat you differently?

One way to know if it’s flirting is to observe how they interact with others. If they behave the same way with everyone—smiling, laughing, and being warm—it’s probably just their personality. But if you notice they act differently around you, such as making more effort to be near you, finding excuses to touch you, or singling you out with compliments, they might be flirting.

4. Do they make an effort to spend time with you?

A flirty person finds ways to spend time alone with you. They might invite you for out, text you, or remember small details about you. A friendly person is happy to talk but won’t go out of their way to make one-on-one plans.

5. Trust your gut

Sometimes, your instincts tell you everything you need to know. If you feel like there’s romantic energy, there probably is. But if you’re constantly second-guessing, it might be best to ask them directly or assume they’re just being nice.

The best way to know for sure? Ask or make a move and see how they respond!