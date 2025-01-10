An icon at 80: Celebrating Sen. Dauzia Loya Etete, a pillar of service and unity

Today, we honour an extraordinary leader, elder statesman, and beloved patriarch, Sen. Dauzia Loya Etete, as he marks 80 remarkable years.

Your life has been a shining example of dedication, loyalty, and industry, especially in advancing the unity and progress of the Ijaw Nation. Through a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and harmony, you have broken barriers, inspired hope, and fostered meaningful connections across diverse communities.

Your visionary leadership for an empowered Ijaw Nation and a stronger Nigeria has left an enduring legacy of development and progress.

In the face of life's challenges, your resilience and grace have been sources of strength and inspiration. You have triumphed over adversity with unwavering courage, touching countless lives and serving as a beacon of hope and determination.

As a family, we cherish your love, wisdom, and the legacy you continue to build with every passing day. Today, we celebrate not only your years but also the profound impact you've had on your family, community, and nation.

May this milestone bring joy, love, and the recognition you so richly deserve. We pray for continued health, happiness, and strength as you journey forward, touching more lives and inspiring future generations.

Happy 80th Birthday, Sen. Dauzia Loya Etete! With heartfelt love and admiration, The Etete Royal Family of Odi