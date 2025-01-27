Akin Faminu takes Fashion Week in Milan and Paris

From an intricately detailed and elegant look off the Ugo Monye SS25 collection which was slayed to perfection during Milan Fashion Week to the vibrant three piece Orange Culture SS25 outfit and the Iconic Custom Deji & Kola Leather outfit worn during Paris Fashion Week, it is safe to say that Akin Faminu definitely took the Men’s Fashion Season by storm!

Akin Faminu, who was recently named as ‘The Pulse Most Fashionable Nigerian Male Celebrity’ for 2024’ has built a brand on the foundation of sharing the beauty and endless creativity of Nigerian Fashion to the world, it’s no surprise to us that despite being on the biggest world stage in Fashion, he chose to style himself in multiple ‘Made in Nigeria’ pieces.

From attending Fall Winter 2025 Fashion shows and presentations by brands like Canali, Paul Smith, Tods and Prada to mention a few, to the premium street style on the bustling and very fashionable streets of Milan and Paris, he certainly gave us a feel of Fashion at its very best!

Nigerian creators are truly making their mark on the Global Stage, and when it comes to Fashion, Akin Faminu embodies this fact.