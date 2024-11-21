Africa Startup Festival calls for deeper collaboration, purpose-driven innovation in startup ecosystem

… as over 3000 stakeholders, startups gather at the 2024 edition.
The Africa Startup Festival (ASF) 2024 concluded its most dynamic edition yet, reinforcing its position as Africa’s foremost dealmaking and networking event gathering innovators, investors, and thought leaders to shape Africa's tech-driven future. Held in Lagos, this year's festival welcomed over 3,000 attendees from 15+ countries, including top C-suite executives, startup founders, and global investors.
The event featured more than 30 industry-leading speakers including Olatubosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology; Will Stevens, U.S. Consul General, Lagos; Oyin Solebo (Investor and Advisor); among others. They addressed transformative themes across digital transformation and AI, financing and investment, strategies, among others. "Africa is often spoken about like it's a promise waiting to be fulfilled. But I see a continent already delivering. I see people in this room creating answers to questions no one else has dared to ask. I see innovation born out of necessity, urgency, and heart. But this moment is fragile. What we build here can either grow into something that shifts how the world sees us—or it can stop at hashtags and panel discussions. And that choice is on us. The Africa Startup Festival is more than just an event; it is a catalyst for growth, fostering innovation and collaboration that drives transformative impact across the continent," said Nnaemeka Clinton, Convener ASF and CEO Spark.
ASF 2024 facilitated over 100 targeted meetings and showcased cutting-edge innovations through its exhibition zone, drawing significant attention from sponsors, including Breet and Press One as ruby sponsors; Prestmit and Jeroid as bronze sponsors; and AWS, Uber, Mest Africa, Cloudplexo, and Veend as supporting sponsors.
This platform provided startups unparalleled exposure, creating strategic partnerships and investment opportunities. The festival also featured workshops, networking sessions, and panel discussions that explored emerging trends and solutions, ensuring attendees were left equipped with actionable insights and connections.
For media inquiries and further information: Visit - www.africastartupfestival.comVictor Ilo - victor@africastartupfestival.com
