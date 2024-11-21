Africa Startup Festival calls for deeper collaboration, purpose-driven innovation in startup ecosystem

The event featured more than 30 industry-leading speakers including Olatubosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology; Will Stevens, U.S. Consul General, Lagos; Oyin Solebo (Investor and Advisor); among others. They addressed transformative themes across digital transformation and AI, financing and investment, strategies, among others. "Africa is often spoken about like it's a promise waiting to be fulfilled. But I see a continent already delivering. I see people in this room creating answers to questions no one else has dared to ask. I see innovation born out of necessity, urgency, and heart. But this moment is fragile. What we build here can either grow into something that shifts how the world sees us—or it can stop at hashtags and panel discussions. And that choice is on us. The Africa Startup Festival is more than just an event; it is a catalyst for growth, fostering innovation and collaboration that drives transformative impact across the continent," said Nnaemeka Clinton, Convener ASF and CEO Spark.