A Love Worth Sharing — Join sharing bread in the fight against hunger

Hunger is a devastating reality that many Nigerians face every day. In Enugu State, as in many parts of Nigeria, the situation is dire. According to 2024 reports, around 26.5 million Nigerians may face critical hunger levels in 2024 due to conflicts, economic instability, and the devastating impacts of climate change. In rural communities like those in Enugu, hunger and food insecurity are not just statistics—they are harsh realities affecting families, children, and the elderly who struggle to nd their next meal.

For the last four years, the Sharing Bread Initiative (SBI), a joint report by the Genius Gives Foundation and Innergy Mix®, has been leading the fight against hunger. Initially launched as a grassroots movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, SBI has supplied food aid to over 1200 families. This year’s theme is a “Love Worth Sharing”. Despite these sorts, the need remains significant, and we can't tackle it alone.

This year, as SBI forges ahead with its mission, they are extending a compelling invitation to Bella Naija readers to join them in creating a direct, life-changing impact by:

Joining SBI’s powerful prayer movement on Google Meet, every Thursday at 7pm (WAT)/1pm (CDT). Your generous donation of N30,000 ($25 as of September 2024), will provide enough food to feed a family of four for an entire week. Just envision the incredible difference you can make by supplying a family with essential food items such as:

A 5kg bag of rice

Four packs of pasta

Four canned tomatoes

Four rolls of beverages

1 litre of cooking oil

3. Volunteering your time and talent to help further the mission that God has called us all to. Be a catalyst for change through generosity.

Any amount of your generosity, no matter big or small will make a difference between a child going to bed hungry or nourished. While tackling hunger in an entire nation might seem daunting, our mission is to deal with the issue one community at a time, and along the way inspiring many others to get involved with this Isaiah 58 mandate.

If you were to ask Philip Ughanze, the visionary founder of SBI he would tell you, "It only takes helping one person to make a difference. Hunger is not just a statistic; it’s the face of a child who hasn't eaten in days. It’s a mother skipping meals so her children can eat. It’s a struggle we can all help lighten the burden and renew hope."

We believe in the power of collective action. SBI is compassionately calling everyone to give what they can. Whether it is intentional prayers for SBI’s mission or becoming a volunteer with your time and talents , your generosity of ₦30,000 will bless families facing extreme hunger this holiday season. Your generosity is not just a good deed—it is a love worth sharing. To learn more, visit www.wesharebread.org or join the SBI tribe @wesharebread @innergymix on Instagram and TikTok.