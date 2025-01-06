8 Things to know about Asbestos

When safeguarding yourself and your family from dangers seen and unseen, one particularly troubling problem is asbestos. It’s possible to grow up never having heard about this naturally occurring substance that, if breathed in, can wreak havoc on your health.



It's something found in the soil, rock, and sediment. But it can also be found in a place that's supposed to be the safest space on earth...home sweet home. A partial ban on asbestos was announced in 1989. Many products in homes before then contained asbestos. These products included, but weren't limited to, insulation, floor tiles, and ceiling tiles. The thing with products containing asbestos is that they’re harmless if left alone. However, when disturbed, the asbestos fibers can become airborne and breathed in.



Earlier this year, the U.S. Government finalized the asbestos ban . In a news release, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a final rule to ban the ongoing use of chrysotile asbestos. It added that asbestos exposure is known to cause mesothelioma , lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and laryngeal cancer. The agency added that such exposure is linked to 40,000+ deaths in the U.S. annually.

Despite how dangerous asbestos exposure is, it’s not something everyone is familiar with. What follows is a look at eight things everyone should know about asbestos.



1. Composition

Asbestos is a group of half a dozen naturally occurring minerals with desirable properties for products needed when constructing homes. Specifically, asbestos minerals are highly regarded for their heat resistance, insulating properties, and tensile toughness. Many homes built before 1989 have materials containing asbestos.

2. Historical Use

As was mentioned, asbestos has been used in home construction, which is one reason the ban was a welcome move. But it's also historically been used in shipbuilding, automotive components, and consumer goods.

3. Toxic Fibers

Asbestos fibers that are breathed in can cause issues. When this happens, the fibers can become lodged in the lungs, and that can lead to severe respiratory problems down the road.



4. Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is one of the potential outcomes of asbestos exposure. It's a rare and aggressive form of cancer for which there is no cure. If caught soon enough and treated right away, there's a chance to extend the life expectancy. Otherwise, the life expectancy post-diagnosis is typically less than two years. It’s definitely an especially troublesome disease.

5. Asbestosis Asbestos exposure can also lead to asbestosis, a chronic lung disease with symptoms like chest tightness, shortness of breath, and a dry cough.

6. Lung Cancer According to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation , lung cancer is the primary cause of cancer fatalities globally. It adds that an estimated 234,580 people in the U.S. will get lung cancer diagnoses in 2024 and that one in 16 people will get a lung cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.



7. Latency Period One of the reasons the life expectancy after a mesothelioma diagnosis is so short is that it can take 10 to 50 years after the initial exposure for the disease to develop. So, by the time it's diagnosed, the cancer is usually at an advanced stage. By that time, the treatment options are limited.

8. Removal Laws Because of the danger posed by products with asbestos, asbestos removal should be handled by certified professionals. If the asbestos-containing products are disturbed, the asbestos fibers can become airborne, get breathed in, lodge in the lungs, and lead to severe diseases. So, asbestos removal is not a DIY project. Call in the experts.



These are some of the things to know about asbestos. It’s something to avoid at all costs. But knowing how you might come into contact with it is vital so you can exercise caution. Asbestos might not be that well-known among the general public, but it's a serious problem.



