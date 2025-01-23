8 cleaning hacks you need to try now

We can all agree that cleaning isn’t the most exciting task, right? But it’s necessary to keep our homes fresh and inviting. With a few clever cleaning hacks, maintaining a clean space doesn’t have to feel like a chore.

Here are 8 of the best cleaning hacks to make your life easier:

1. Remove Pet Hair with Rubber Gloves

Pet hair can be a nightmare to remove, especially from furniture. But there's an easy way to tackle it: simply wear rubber household gloves and run them over the surface of your furniture. The rubber will attract the pet fur and cause it to gather into a ball that can be easily thrown away.

2. Steam-Clean Your Microwave

Microwave cleaning can be tough, especially when food debris gets stuck. But all you need is a bowl of lemon juice! Place it in the microwave and set the timer for two minutes or until the lemon juice boils. The steam will loosen any stuck debris, and you can easily wipe it away with a cloth.

3. Clean Your Ceiling Fan with a Pillowcase

Ceiling fans often accumulate dust, but cleaning them can be a hassle. Slip a pillowcase over each fan blade, one at a time, and wipe it down. The dust will fall into the pillowcase rather than onto your furniture or floor, making cleanup much easier.

4. Use Socks to Clean Blinds

Cleaning blinds can be tedious, but an old sock can make it much easier. Simply spritz the sock with water and slide it over each blind slat. This will remove dust from both sides of the slat in one easy motion. It's a fast and effective way to keep your blinds dust-free.

5. Clean Your Blender in 30 Seconds

No need to scrub your blender after each use — it can clean itself! Just fill the blender halfway with warm water, add a drop of dish soap, and blend away. If your blender needs extra TLC, add a drop of vinegar or lemon juice to remove any buildup and restore its shine.

6. Unclog Your Drain with Dish Soap

If your drain is running slowly, dish soap can be a quick fix. Squirt a bit of dish soap down the drain and run hot water. Dish soap is designed to break down grease, so it’ll help clear any grease buildup in your pipes, keeping your drain flowing freely.

7. Clean Up Broken Glass with Bread

To pick up the tiny shards of glass, use a slice of bread. Press the bread gently over the area, and the little pieces will stick to the dough. It’s a quick, simple way to safely clean up small glass fragments.

8. Try the Laundry Basket Method for Clutter

If you have clutter around the house, grab a laundry basket! Use it to quickly gather all the misplaced items and stash it out of sight. It’s a quick fix when you’re in a rush, and you can take your time organizing everything later.