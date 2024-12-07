5 ways to have fun in Nigeria this December without overspending

December is that time of the year that is synonymous with festivities, family gatherings, and vibrant celebrations.

However, with Tinubunomics in full flow, the expenses that come with the excitement of the season can quickly drain your wallet if you’re not very careful. The good news is, you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy the festive season.

Here are five budget-friendly ways to have fun this December while keeping your finances in check.

1. Attend Free or Low-Cost Events

Nigeria comes alive in December with various concerts, cultural festivals, and community events. Be on the lookout for events that are free or require only a small fee for entry like Pulse Fiesta holding on December 8 at Queens Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. Social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are good for seeking out these free-entry events. Another idea is to attend community-organized events like street carnivals or church carol services for entertainment with zero expense.

2. Organize Potluck Gatherings

Instead of dining out at expensive restaurants, gather your friends and family for a potluck meal. Each person or family brings different dishes like jollof rice, fried rice, swallow/soup, small chops, cake etc. With this, you get a rich buffet without the expensive expenses of a buffet. Even better, you can eat however you want without the embarrassing feeling of being watched by strangers at a public buffet. This also serves as a great way to bond while saving money on hosting expenses.

3. Explore Local Tourist Spots

Nigeria boasts incredible natural and cultural attractions that can be enjoyed on a budget. Whether it’s a hike in Obudu Mountain Resort, a visit to Lekki Conservation Centre, or relaxing at a nearby beach, there’s plenty to explore. And not forgetting the beautiful Erin-Ijesha water and Ikogosi warm spring down south-west in Osun and Ondo states respectively. For these trips, you can plan day trips to avoid accommodation costs. Pack snacks and drinks to avoid overpriced food at the different tourist spots.

4. Enjoy Home Entertainment

Sometimes, the best way to enjoy the season is from the comfort of your home. Host movie nights, game sessions, or even karaoke evenings with family and friends. It’s fun, cozy, and inexpensive. Use streaming platforms to access movies or music playlists. Borrow board games or equipment from friends if you don’t already own them.

5. Shop Smart for Christmas Gifts

Gift-giving is a big part of the festive season, but it doesn’t have to leave you broke. Instead of splurging on expensive items, opt for thoughtful, affordable gifts or handmade presents. Nigerian markets are also great places to find unique, budget-friendly items. Visit local markets for bargains instead of malls. Consider DIY gifts, like baked goods or crafts, which add a personal touch.

You don’t have to spend extravagantly to make December memorable. With a little creativity and planning, you can have fun, connect with loved ones, and still keep your finances in check.