5 Unique experiences you’ll only find at the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024

What a century 2024 has been! Phew! You deserve enjoyment, a special kind of treat that allows you dance your cares away, while hyped on adrenaline as you cheer on beautifully decorated boats parading on the scenic Five Cowries Creek, surrounded by expressions of culture that you can’t find anywhere else, all the while immersed in the aroma and taste of delicious food - you can only experience this at the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024. Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, mark your calendars! On Saturday, December 21, 2024, Lagos will come alive with the sounds, sights, and rhythms of the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024. As Africa’s largest aquatic festival, this extraordinary event promises a vibrant celebration of culture, tradition, and entertainment that you simply cannot afford to miss.



Here are five unique experiences you will only find at the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024, a must-attend event for everyone, from culture enthusiasts to adventure seekers and families looking for an unforgettable outing. 1. Thrilling Traditional Rowing Races The heart-pounding rowing races at the Lagos Boat Regatta are the epitome of teamwork, strength, and skill. Teams from Lagos’ indigenous IBILE communities—Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe—will battle it out in a series of 10-man, 8-man, 4-man and 20-man races that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Each team’s synchronized rowing and expertly crafted boats reflect centuries-old traditions passed down through generations. Witnessing these races is not just exciting but also a window into the maritime culture of Lagos. 2. Mesmerizing Boat Parades The Lagos Boat Regatta is famous for its stunning boat parades. First the IBILE parades, a spectacular display of more than 200 hand-decorated motor boats, celebrating the five indigenous divisions of Lagos with unmatched cultural flair. Next, the private boat parades as private motor boat owners and jet ski riders show off their themed creations against the picturesque Lagos waterfront. Each vessel is a masterpiece, adorned with vibrant colours, traditional patterns, and cultural motifs that tell stories of Lagos’ rich history and heritage. Watch out for your faves - Ikeja boats in white, Badagry in yellow, Ikorodu in green, Lagos Island in red and Epe in blue. 3. Electrifying Live Performances by Top Stars Music lovers, rejoice! The Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 will feature performances by some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, including 9ice, Teni, Nini and Joeboy. These artists will bring their electrifying sounds to the regatta, creating an atmosphere that perfectly complements the day’s festivities.



4. A Feast of Culture and Tradition Immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Lagos at the Lagos Boat Regatta with a deep dive into traditional rites, ceremonies, and performances by the IBILE divisions. These showcases will give attendees the chance to connect with the spiritual and historical roots of Lagos’ waterways and gain a deeper appreciation for the city’s maritime heritage. 5. A Spiritual Experience The Lagos Boat Regatta celebrates the waters, not just as a commercial resource but as a sacred entity. This is why the celebration focuses on engaging the local fishing communities and spotlighting their cultural contributions as fishing is a time-honoured tradition that serves as a source of commerce and an ode to deities associated with water, such as Olokun, the Yoruba goddess of the sea. The Lagos Boat Regatta serves as a platform to honour these traditions, with ceremonies and rituals that pay homage to the waterways. From libations poured into the creek to traditional drumming and chants, these rites are a powerful reminder of the deep respect the IBILE divisions hold for their natural environment. Plan Your Visit To make the most of the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024, here’s what you need to do: Visit the Official Website: Reserve your spot at one of the official viewing centers along the scenic Five Cowries Creek by registering here: www.lagos-regatta.com. Viewing centres include scenic beaches, choicest restaurants, hotels, beaches, and the thriving hospitality sector around Lagos' waters. Arrive Early: The event starts by 10 am so ensure you have plenty of time to explore and secure a great vantage point. Dress Comfortably: Wear light clothing (that expresses culture) and bring essentials like sunscreen and a camera.

