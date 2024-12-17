5 hidden details in Ademola Lookman's CAF awards look

Atalanta and Super Eagles footballer Ademola Lookman won the African Player of the Year award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. Ademola undeniably had a phenomenal year.
His team, Atalanta, secured the Europa League title for the first time since 1963, with Lookman playing an instrumental role through his record-breaking performances.
He was also ranked the 14th-best player in the world at this year’s Ballon d’Or awards.
Here are five noteworthy details about Ademola Lookman’s outfit:
Honoured his heritage
Rather than opting for a suit—the usual attire for such events—Ademola embraced his Yoruba roots by wearing a green agbada inspired by the Nigerian flag.
His outfit celebrated his identity as an "Omo Yoruba," a true child of the soil.
Wearing a Nigerian designer
Ademola’s choice to spotlight a Nigerian designer, Deji and Kola, further showcased his pride in his heritage.
He brought global attention to a homegrown brand, giving it well-deserved publicity.
The mix of leather and aso-oke
His agbada wasn’t just a traditional attire—it featured a unique combination of aso-oke and leather. This fusion of modern and traditional elements gave the outfit a je ne sais quoi.
Football-inspired print
The designer didn’t settle for an ordinary agbada. Football imprints on the leather sections of the outfit were a subtle nod to Ademola’s career.
This creative detail added contrast to the aso-oke and reinforced his identity as a footballer.
A regal look
Ademola looked every inch like a king who knew he was destined to win. His outfit exuded confidence and royalty, perfectly complementing the winner’s aura he carried throughout the night.
Ademola Lookman’s choice of attire not only celebrated his Nigerian roots but also redefined elegance on an international stage.