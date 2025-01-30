5 healthy seeds you need to start eating

If you're looking to boost your heart health, improve digestion, or even manage weight, these tiny seeds should be your go-to.

They are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and healthy fats. What’s even better is that they’re easy to include in your meals. You can sprinkle them on your salads, add them to smoothies, or just enjoy them as a snack.

They might be small in size, but their health benefits are enormous.

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are loaded with healthy nutrients. They are especially rich in omega-3s and fibre. Flaxseeds are known to help lower cholesterol levels, which is important for heart health. They also support healthy digestion and can help with weight management.

Flaxseeds are best-eaten ground, as whole flaxseeds may pass through your digestive system without being fully absorbed.

2. Chia seeds

Chia seeds have become very popular in recent years, and for good reason. These tiny black or white seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for your heart. They are also loaded with fibre, which helps keep your digestive system healthy.

Just a spoonful of chia seeds can help keep you feeling full for longer, making them a perfect choice if you’re looking to control your weight.

3. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc, which helps boost your immune system. If you’re someone who has trouble falling asleep, pumpkin seeds can help. They contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps your body produce serotonin, which can help you sleep better. They’re great as a snack or added to salads, soups, or granola.

4. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are another great addition to your diet. These seeds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect your cells from damage. They also contain healthy fats, which support heart health. Sunflower seeds are also a good source of protein, which helps your muscles grow and repair. You can enjoy sunflower seeds on their own, or you can sprinkle them on salads, soups, or even yogurt.

5. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are small but mighty. They are packed with calcium, which is great for bone health, and they contain healthy fats that support heart health. Sesame seeds are also rich in antioxidants that help protect your body from harmful free radicals.

These seeds are commonly used in many dishes, from salads to stir-fries. You can also make a tasty tahini sauce by blending sesame seeds with olive oil and garlic.