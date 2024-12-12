5 great places in Nigeria to spend Christmas

Christmas is a time of joy, celebration, and family gatherings, and what better way to embrace the festive spirit than by exploring some of the country's most beautiful destinations?

If you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, there’s something for everyone. Here are five great locations where you can create lasting memories this christmas!

1. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Lagos

Located along the Atlantic coast in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort combines the beauty of a pristine beach with luxurious amenities. The resort offers well-equipped chalets, luxury tents, and a private swimming pool, all set within a serene environment. Guests can enjoy activities like swimming, beach volleyball, and traditional dance performances.

2. Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River State

Obudu Mountain Resort is known for its breathtaking scenery and cool climate. The resort features a water park, golf course, horseback riding, and the famous cable car ride offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. It's a perfect destination for those looking to escape the heat and enjoy a peaceful Christmas amidst nature.

3. Tinapa Resort, Calabar

Situated in Calabar, Cross River State, Tinapa Resort is a business and leisure resort offering a variety of attractions. Visitors can explore the casino, children’s arcade, amphitheatre, and an 8-screen digital cinema. The resort's proximity to the Calabar Free Trade Zone provides opportunities for shopping at retail and wholesale outlets. Visiting during the Calabar Festival adds an extra layer of excitement, as the city comes alive with cultural performances and parades.

4. Olumo Rock and Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta

Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, is home to the historic Olumo Rock, a natural fortress used during intertribal wars. Visitors can explore its caves and enjoy panoramic views of the city. Nearby, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library offers a museum, wildlife park, and recreational facilities, making it a great spot for a family Christmas outing.

5. Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, Rivers State