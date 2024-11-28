4 people who’ve undergone extreme surgeries to look like animals 

It might seem unusual, but for these individuals, this is their way of expressing themselves and living in a way that feels true to their inner identity.

Through extreme surgeries, tattoos, and body modifications, they’ve altered their appearances to reflect the animals they admire most.

Unfortunately, these transformations often come with challenges, such as pain, judgment from others, and even health risks.

Here’s a take a look at five people who’ve completely changed their appearances to resemble animals:

1. Dennis Avner – The Tiger Man

Dennis Avner, also known as "Stalking Cat," was inspired by his Native American heritage to transform into a tiger. Over the years, he underwent dozens of surgeries, including whisker implants, fanged teeth, and extensive facial tattoos.

Sadly, his extreme modifications led to mixed reactions from the public, but he remained committed to his identity.

2. Tiamat Legion Medusa – The dragon lady

Tiamat Legion Medusa, once known as Richard Hernandez, took their transformation to a whole new level by turning into a dragon. With horn implants, a split tongue, and even scales tattooed across their skin, Tiamat’s look is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. They’ve also had their ears removed to appear more dragon-like.

3. Tom Leppard – The leopard man

Tom Leppard was once considered the world’s most tattooed man, with his body almost entirely covered in leopard-like spots. He lived a simple, secluded life on a remote island in Scotland, fully embracing his leopard identity. Though he didn’t undergo surgeries, his tattoos and lifestyle made him a unique figure.

Another individual deeply inspired by reptiles is Eva Tiamat Baphomet Medusa. Eva’s modifications include a forked tongue, forehead horns, and even tattooed green scales to mimic a snake’s appearance. Despite criticism, Eva continues to live proudly in their chosen form.

4. Eric Sprague – The Lizardman