10 relationship tips men wish you knew

Grab some popcorn, ladies! Here are 10 relationship tips straight from men—because sometimes, the best advice comes right from the source.

Relax! - Sometimes it takes us a while to respond to messages. We’re not ignoring you—life happens, chill, we’ll text back!

Make the first move in bed - Taking the initiative is super attractive. It doesn’t have to be 80-20 all the time. A little 50-50 would be refreshing.

Obsessiveness is a Deal-Breaker - Jealousy should be in moderation, but crossing the line into obsession is not tolerable. For instance, snooping through my phone while I'm in the shower shows a lack of trust.

Know Your Worth - Confidence is one of the most attractive qualities in a partner. If you’re awesome at something, flaunt it! Confidence is a major turn-on.

Yes, we can have platonic female friends - Not every guy-girl friendship is a secret crush. Some of us genuinely value those friendships, so please don’t drive yourself crazy over them.

Be real about your interests - Don’t pretend to like something just because we do. Differences make things fun.

We appreciate natural beauty - While we enjoy seeing you dressed up, we also want you to be comfortable in your own skin—makeup-free mornings and all.

Avoid bringing up the past - Talking about your ex—even in a positive light—can trigger insecurities or resentment.

Don’t expect tit-for-tat - Do something nice for us because you want to—not because you’re waiting for us to repay the favor.

Tell us if you just want us to listen - We’re natural problem-solvers, so if you just want to vent, let us know upfront. It saves frustration on both sides.

Did the men make sense? Relationships are a two-way street, and it’s always worth taking a moment to hear from the other side