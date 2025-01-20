​5 exercises you must do if you sit for long hours daily​

Sitting for long hours has become a part of modern life. Whether you work in an office, spend hours studying, or enjoy binge-watching your favourite shows, sitting too much can take a toll on your body.

It can cause back pain, stiff muscles, poor posture, and even serious health issues like heart disease and obesity. The worst part? Many people don’t realise how much harm their bodies are suffering until they start feeling discomfort or pain.

But, you don’t need to be a gym enthusiast to fix this problem. A few simple exercises can help improve your posture, loosen tight muscles, and boost blood circulation. Let’s get started!

1. Standing hip stretch

Sitting for long hours tightens your hip flexors, which can lead to lower back pain. A simple hip stretch can help loosen them up.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Step one foot forward and bend your knee while keeping the other leg straight behind you.

Push your hips forward and feel the stretch in the front of your hip.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides.

Doing this stretch a few times a day will help reduce stiffness and improve flexibility in your lower body.

2. Seated spinal twist

If you ever feel stiff or tight in your lower back, this exercise is a must. A seated spinal twist can help relieve back pain and improve spinal mobility.

How to do it:

Sit upright in your chair with your feet flat on the ground.

Twist your upper body to the right, placing your left hand on your right knee for support.

Hold for 15–20 seconds, then twist to the other side.

This simple move helps release tension in your spine and keeps your back healthy.

3. Shoulder rolls

Sitting for hours causes rounded shoulders and neck pain. Shoulder rolls help release tension and improve posture.

How to do it:

Sit or stand tall with your arms relaxed by your sides.

Roll your shoulders up, back, and down in a circular motion.

Repeat 10 times, then switch directions.

This exercise is great for reducing stiffness in your shoulders and improving circulation.

4. Desk push-ups

Want to strengthen your upper body without leaving your desk? Desk push-ups are perfect!

How to do it:

Place your hands on the edge of your desk, shoulder-width apart.

Step back slightly and keep your body in a straight line.

Lower your chest toward the desk, then push back up.

Do 10–15 reps.

This exercise helps strengthen your arms, shoulders, and core while improving blood circulation.

5. Leg raises

Sitting for long hours can weaken your legs. Leg raises help to strengthen them and improve circulation.

How to do it:

Sit up straight in your chair and extend one leg in front of you.

Hold for a few seconds, then lower it down without touching the floor.

Repeat 10 times, then switch legs.

This move keeps your legs active and prevents stiffness.

Sitting all day is harmful, but these exercises can help reduce its negative effects. Taking a few minutes every hour to stretch, move, and strengthen your body will keep you feeling better and healthier.

Don’t wait until your back hurts or your muscles feel tight; start doing these exercises today.