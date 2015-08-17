Pulse logo
Super model displays 'killer' bod in bikini

17 August 2015 at 18:37
The 60-yr-old model hit the beaches in Malibu with a vengeance over the weekend and put her body display in a black halter-neck bikini.
Janice Dickinson rocking a black halter neck bikini, while frolicking at a Malibu Beach
    Described as the world's 'first supermodel', Janice Dickinson, hit the beach rocking a black bikini and flaunting those curves.

    From her carefree poses, she loves her body and doesn't feel the need to hide anything.

    With the universally flattering cut and shape of the bikini, she looked great.

    Dickinson's sense of style is definitely still intact.

    Want bikini inspirations for your body type?

