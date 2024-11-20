THE CIO & C-SUITE AWARDS AFRICA Unveils Plans for 5th Edition - Rebrands and Expands to 11 Countries

The prestigious CIO & C-Suite Awards Africa (TCCAA) is gearing up for its fifth edition, scheduled to take place on November 30, 2024, at the Civic Center in Lagos. Founded in 2020 to honor IT executives and business leaders driving innovation and transformation, this year’s event will feature a variety of activities, including a conference, exhibitions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. With an expected 500 in-person guests and over 1,000 virtual participants, the awards ceremony aims to unite professionals from various sectors across Africa.

Formerly known as “The CIO Awards,” TCCAA has expanded its scope to recognize excellence not only in IT leadership but across the entire C-Suite. This broader focus reflects the growing importance of leadership in leveraging technology to deliver value in industries across the continent. The awards aim to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in African technology leadership, inspiring future generations of leaders to pursue their passions and drive meaningful change in their communities.

“Our vision is to empower leaders in IT and business, cultivating a culture of innovation and excellence across Africa, so that one day they too will grace global stages, showcasing their talents and achievements,” said Abiola Laseinde, the convener of TCCAA and CEO of Edniesal Consulting. She conceived the idea during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic when IT professionals played a critical role in keeping businesses operational.

“It was evident how businesses could continue to function, thanks to the dedication and expertise of IT professionals. Recognizing their critical role in maintaining operations during such unprecedented circumstances motivated me to create a platform that would celebrate and honor these unsung heroes of the technology sector,” she explained.

Reflecting the rebranding, TCCAA has expanded its reach to 11 African countries, including Nigeria, Rwanda, Tunisia, Uganda, Morocco, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Egypt, and South Africa. The inclusion of all C-Suite executives ensures that all deserving leaders in various industries are recognized for their contributions.

Previous honorees of TCCAA include a distinguished lineup of industry leaders such as Funke Opeke, Kofo Akinkugbe, Juliet Ehimuan, Mobola Johnson, Austin Okere, John Obaro, Seun Solanke (Airtel), Kunle Ogedengbe (BAT), Obinna Ukonu (Coca-Cola Nigeria), Adewale Salami (First Bank Nigeria), Segun Aiyegbusi (GTB), Okey Iroegbu (Stanbic IBTC), Abraham Osadami (NCC), Shoyinka Shodunke (MTN Nigeria), Chuks Onyepunuka (NIMC), Mohamed Hamed

(Egypt), Nicholas Bortey (Ghana), Renaldo De Jager (South Africa), Musty Mustapha (Kuda), Kola Okunola (FIRS), Joseph Ayoade (ARISE Media), Idris Musa (OANDO), Olusanjo Sodimu (AIICO), Oyetayo Otokiti (LBS) and many more. Their achievements serve as a testament to the remarkable leadership emerging from Africa’s technology and business sectors.We invite you to join us for this extraordinary celebration of innovation and leadership.