Pulse Fiesta 2024: Get Ready to Party the Night Away!

Brace up for an unforgettable evening of fun, energy, and entertainment at Pulse Fiesta 2024! It’s going to be the most electrifying event of the year! Mark your calendars for December 8th, 3 PM, Queen’s Park, VI, Lagos.

Don’t miss your chance to secure a spot at this year’s hottest party.

• General Ticket: ₦5,000

• Clique Ticket (Group of 3): ₦14,400 (save ₦600!)

• Squad Ticket (Group of 5): ₦22,500 (save ₦1,500!)

• VIP Ticket: ₦15,000

For VIP Ticket: Enjoy exclusive perks, including access to:

• The Hanni and Wandi Live Podcast Show

• A top-tier Comedy Show featuring Larry J, Deemajor and many others

• A comfortable VIP seating area

• Inside Scoop with Uriel Live Podcast Show

• General access to all games and activities

What To Expect at Pulse Fiesta: • Live Performances: Get ready to dance as your faves rock live, featuring artistes are: Ruger, Dwin, the Stoic, Peruzzi, Candy Bleakz, Taves

• Games: Enjoy your best games with new friends at Pulse Fiesta

• Eating Competition: Are you a true foodie? Show off your skills for a chance to win amazing prizes!

• Rap Battle & Singing Competition: Think you’ve got the bars or the voice to steal the spotlight? Here’s your moment to shine!

• Shop & Party 'til You Drop: Save for the festive season with exclusive deals on products you buy at Pulse Fiesta.

• Speed Dating: Meet new people and maybe even make a special connection, who knows? Cupid’s waiting.

For our VIP guests, here are some extra activities you get access to: • Hanni and Wandi Live Podcast: Get a front row sit to watch Hanni and Wandi spill some tea!

• Comedy Show: Laugh out loud with performances from top comedians.

Thinking of the right outfit to rock to Fiesta? Here are some inspos from your favourite celebs:

P.S: It's a Fiesta, so come with your family, clique, gang etc. The more the merrier🤩



