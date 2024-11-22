Peak Breakfast Café Returns with Grand Activation at Agbeni Market, Ibadan

IBADAN, 19 November 2024 - Peak Milk , Nigeria's leading dairy brand, has launched its much-anticipated Peak Breakfast Café campaign with an electrifying two-day event at Agbeni Market, Ibadan, captivating over 2,000 consumers with nourishing breakfast offerings, live demonstrations, and fun-filled activities. The event, held on 18 and 19 November, transformed the bustling marketplace into a vibrant culinary hub, allowing market-goers to experience the perfect blend of nutrition, education, and entertainment.

Speaking about the initiative, Olumide Olaokun , Brand Manager for Peak Milk, stated that "Peak Breakfast Café represents our commitment to promoting healthy breakfast habits amongst Nigerians. By bringing this experience directly to markets and high-traffic locations, we are making nutrition education accessible and engaging for everyone. Our goal is to demonstrate that a nutritious breakfast with Peak Milk is not just healthy but delicious and easy to prepare."

Moninnuola Kassim , Senior Brand Manager for Peak Milk, added; "Through the Peak Breakfast Café initiative, we are not just serving breakfast; we are creating a movement that emphasises the importance of starting each day with proper nutrition. This campaign reflects our dedication to nurturing healthier communities and educating Nigerians about the vital role of protein in their morning meals."

The Agbeni Market activation featured a variety of engaging components that left participants thrilled. Customers who purchased Peak products enjoyed complimentary Peak Protein breakfasts while participating in interactive sessions featuring the innovative Protein Checker tool , designed to help them determine their optimal protein needs. There were live cooking demonstrations by seasoned chefs showcasing simple yet nutritious breakfast recipes made with Peak Milk, cooking competitions where participants displayed their culinary creativity and won valuable prizes. Exclusive Peak gift items were distributed to ensure every participant left with more than just memories.