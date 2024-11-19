Noor Takaful launches Noor Health, unveils digital solution, RAHA by Noor

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer and leading composite Takaful insurance firm in Nigeria, has launched a new Health Maintenance Organisation(HMO), NOOR Health, with the aim of providing access to reliable, quality, and affordable healthcare in line with Sharia principles.

The company also unveiled its new digital solution, RAHA by NOOR, which is targeted at improving efficiency and creating ease and convenience for all its participants. The new solution and platform were unveiled during the second edition of the African Takaful and Non-Interest Finance conference, which was held in Lagos between November 12 and 13, 2024.

In his opening remarks at the occasion, the founding chairman of the Noor Group, Ambassador Shuaib Ahmed, described the launch of Noor Health and RAHA by NOOR as a significant milestone and a leap in the company’s collective vision for a healthier and more financially inclusive Nigeria.

Ahmed noted that the expansion of Noor Takaful, which incorporates comprehensive health solutions and digital accessibility, offers a lot of hope and pride. He disclosed that Noor Health has been designed with a clear mission to enhance individuals' and families' access to healthcare by providing a safety net when they need it most.

“The need for reliable, affordable health care has never been greater, and we believe that NOOR Health will serve as a bridge to improve wellbeing and security for communities across this country,” he said.

According to him, NOOR Health and RAHA BY NOOR represent the company’s continued commitment to innovation and impact. He described RAHA BY NOOR, the new digital solution, as a modern, accessible, and efficient approach envisioned for participants to engage with the company in the management of policies by accessing those services all from the convenience of their devices.

“RAHA means convenient in Arabic, a reflection of our commitment to making insurance not only accessible but reassuring and convenient. Our journey has been one of partnership, perseverance, and purpose. We have worked alongside esteemed partners, many of whom are present here tonight, and we have been inspired by the trust of our participants who motivate us to push the boundaries of what Takaful can achieve in this region,” he stated.

Also speaking, the representative of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, who also doubles as the Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, explained that he is excited to be associated with the launch of the subsidiary of Noor Takaful, Noor Health which has now been established as a Health Maintenance Organisation in Nigeria,

Adeyemo said the onboarding of a new health insurance company aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration's goal of achieving Universal Health coverage. He noted that with private sector players such as Noor Health, he was convinced that the low coverage associated with National Health Insurance would be drastically reduced.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Muhtar Bakare, maintained that the launch of NOOR Health and RAHA by NOOR is in line with the company's vision to make healthcare accessible to Nigerians irrespective of their social and economic status.

“We are publicly declaring to you a set of promises. As you know, our business is underpinned by Sharia principles, which compels us to keep all our promises to you today. So, we expect you to hold us accountable. Access to quality health care remains an elusive dream for too many Nigerians. At Noor Health, we envision a world where healthcare is not a privilege but a right, where everyone, regardless of their social or economic status, has the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life. This venture is a continuation of the vision we've been building together in Noor Takaful Insurance for the past 12 years,” Bakare said.

He noted that the company, through NOOR Health, would leverage cutting-edge technology with time-honored values to bridge the gaps in healthcare delivery so that society's most vulnerable people are not left behind.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Aminu Tukur, said RAHA by NOOR was conceived to provide a solution that meets Nigeria's day-to-day needs and requirements, including bill payments, airline tickets, airtime and data purchase credit. Aminu stated that the solution remains a lifestyle that will become part of our daily requirements.

About Noor Takaful

Noor Takaful Insurance Ltd., a takaful insurance firm established and duly licensed by NAICOM in April 2016 as the first full-fledge composite takaful insurance operator in Nigeria with a 100 percent indigenous Nigerian shareholding. The company currently plays the pioneering and leading role in unlocking takaful insurance potential for Nigeria. Its operational framework is regulated by NAICOM and is subject to the Insurance Act 2003.

