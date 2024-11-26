Isimi Lagos Festival 2024: Blending Polo, Culture, and Wellness

The stage is set for the much-anticipated Isimi Lagos Festival 2024, a spectacular fusion of nature, culture, and sustainability. Happening on November 30th, 2024, this invitation-only event promises an unforgettable experience, featuring live music, eco-workshops, organic markets, and thrilling polo matches in a serene environment.

Adding to the excitement is a special highlight: a Kings Cup Polo Event, held in honor of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife. This prestigious tournament will not only celebrate the royal legacy but also showcase the grandeur of polo at Isimi Lagos’ world-class facilities.

The Isimi Festival is designed to bring together the elite, celebrating African heritage while promoting wellness and eco-friendly living. With its iconic location in Epe, Lagos, Isimi Lagos continues to redefine luxury living and experiences, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

Nestled on over 305 acres of lush, preserved landscape, Isimi Lagos is more than just a destination; it’s a vision of luxury living harmoniously intertwined with nature. Designed to offer sustainable, mindful living, Isimi Lagos features eco-friendly transport options, farm-to-table dining, equestrian trails, and a standard golf course, all within a setting that blends technology, wellness, and nature seamlessly.