AFRICAN CREATORS SUMMIT UNVEILS SPEAKERS AND SESSIONS FOR 2025 EDITION

Lagos, Nigeria – January 23, 2025 – The African Creators Summit has announced an inspiring lineup of speakers and sessions for its highly anticipated 2025 edition, set for January 23 at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos. Under the theme “Building a Sustainable Ecosystem: Content as a Tool,” the summit will explore how content creation can drive innovation, foster inclusion, and create lasting opportunities within Africa’s creative industries—an economic sector that contributes over $4 billion annually to the continent.

With four dynamic sessions featuring influential speakers, the event promises to deliver forward-thinking discussions and practical insights:

The Role of Content in Education and Transformation

• Moderator: Ezugwu Chukwudi (Husband Material)

• Panelists: Aproko Doctor, Efenomen Ikhuoria Okoijie, Geena Foodies & Spice, The Visual Advocate

• This opening session will examine how content can inspire positive change in sectors like healthcare, food, and social advocacy. Panelists will delve into strategies for educating audiences and sparking meaningful action, recognizing the 40% increase in digital consumption across Africa over the past five years. Creating Healthy, Impactful Content

• Moderator: Katharina Link, CEO of Pulse Africa

• Panelists: Daniel Ikuenobe, Dr. Foy, Daddy Freeze, Malik Afegbua

• Industry experts will share best practices for crafting content that informs, uplifts, and avoids harmful narratives. In a media landscape where creators play a powerful role in shaping public opinion, this session will highlight the responsibility to produce positive, solution-driven storytelling. Building Structure and Sustainable Frameworks for Creators

• Moderator: Marie Lora-Mungai

• Panelists: Solafunmi Laelle, Nosa Omoregie, Olufemi Oguntamu, Tobi Alabio

• With 60% of African creators lacking formal support systems, this discussion will offer actionable strategies for monetization, partnerships, and scalability. Attendees will learn how to develop robust business models that transform creativity into long-term success. Championing Inclusion in Africa’s Creative Sector

• Moderator: Dr. Fatoumatta Gaye

• Panelists: Fari Elysian, Nkubi, Emmanuella, Ariyike Akinbobola

• This session will address the need for greater representation and equity within Africa’s creative industries. Speakers will share insights on amplifying marginalized voices and fostering a more inclusive environment for creators across the continent.

“These sessions are designed to offer creators—and the industry at large—tangible, real-world strategies for growth, inclusion, and innovation,” Oladapo “OJ” Adewunmi, Founder of Apollo Creators Foundation. “We’re confident that this year’s event will not only spark important conversations but also provide attendees with the tools to shape a more sustainable and equitable creative ecosystem.”

With a diverse roster of digital creators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts, the African Creators Summit 2025 promises engaging dialogue and actionable guidance. From exploring new frontiers in content creation to championing inclusive practices, the summit will spotlight issues and opportunities that are crucial to the future of Africa’s creative landscape.