Yul Edochie hails Tinubu as silent achiever, lists his achievements

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his Instagram page to heap praises on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, throwing some very interesting adjectives at him.

The actor who is arguably the most controversial actor in the country at the moment reel a number of President Tinubu’s achievements as he described him a ‘silent achiever’.

One achievement the actor listed is the claim that many states in Nigeria now enjoy 22 hours power supply.

He added to his list President Tinubu’s achievement the claim that there has been a reduction in terrorist attacks across the country as a result of the President’s efforts on security.

He went on to eulogize the President, calling him names like Jagaban, master strategist, and silent achiever.

Furthermore, he added that there was more coming from the president as he assured Nigerians that his administration would fix it all.

Yul may be the one dishing out praises this, but he is himself not a stranger to receiving praises, mostly from his wife, Judy Austin.

In July, Yul’s wife, Judy praised him as he launched the ‘Relax Jagaban will fix this country’ movement to show his support for the president.

Judy revealed that one of the things she admired about him was his dedication to everything he sets his mind to, and described him as the definition of Strength and stability in human form.

Recall that Yul made headlines when he gave himself a new name, Asiwaju Baby, as he unashamedly declared love for President Tinubu.