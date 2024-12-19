Yul Edochie declares himself the next governor of Anambra State

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions after declaring himself as the next governor of his state of origin, Anambra State.

On December 19, 2024, the actor posted a picture with President Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, on Instagram, also declaring Seyi as the next governor of Lagos State.

His caption read, "The next Governor of Lagos State @seyitinubu with The next Governor of Anambra State @yuledochie Sealed.THANK YOU LORD!"

The post, as expected, drew a flood of reactions from fans and critics alike, with many taking to the comment section to express their views.

Some mocked Yul's ambitions, questioning his suitability for the role, "Na today I confirm say you day craze sha," and another user wrote, "Which Anambra state? in ur dreams 😂😂😂We can't have mumu as a governor. God forbid. Fichia onu gi!"

Another person wrote, "Apari.... Nwa mkpi rest.... Never seen seyi like your posts or comments on it before..... forcing yourself on him the way his father forced himself on us and on our throat"

"Like play like play e go shock una Yul Edocha go do governor for Anabmbra una go cry tire 😂😂"

However, some followers expressed support for Yul's ambition, saying, "The hate for him is too much. That his marriage failed is not an excuse for all these messages. He has an ambition. If you dislike him bounce."