'Young, Famous, and African' cast members drum support for Annie amid separation saga

South African actress and musician cum reality TV star, Khanyi Mbau and Ugandan socialite cum reality TV star, Zari Hassan have both publicly come out to support 2baba's estranged wife, Annie.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the duo declared their solidarity with the actress, entrepreneur and reality TV star.

Khanyi, 39, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Nothing makes me sick like a man who runs to social media when things go south in his relationship."

She added, "@official2baba disgusting! ANNIE DOES NOT WALK ALONE."

Khanyi continued, "Raz put on your rain boots and go feel the rain on your skin. You will weather this storm! Make friends with the silence. It will teach you a lot. @annieidibia YOU ARE THE MOMENT."

Zari, 44, on her Instagram page, posted a picture of her and Annie, 40.

Her caption reads: "AFRICA loves you baby girl @annieidibia1"

Zari and Khanyi have now joined the list of celebrities who have reacted to the separation announcement made by 2baba on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Recall that the veteran singer declared on his Instagram page that he and Annie had been separated for a while and recently filed a divorce.

He also promised to issue a statement soon to tell his side of the story to his beloved fans, whom he said deserve to know what has transpired between him and his estranged wife.