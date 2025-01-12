Wizkid welcomes third child with partner, Jada; breastfeeding is hard but rewarding, she says

Jada Pollock, the new mum who just welcomed her third baby with Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has made public her experience being a nursing mother.

The new baby is Wizkid’s first female child with Jada. The pair previously shared two sons.

The birth of the new baby was announced in a rather cryptic manner when last week Jada shared a photo on Instagram where her baby bump had clearly reduced while she stood behind a baby prime.

From the picture, it could be easily inferred that Jada had just become a mother for a third time.

A member of Jada and Wizkid’s close circle, via Instagram story, also gave credence to the suspicion after sharing a glimpse of the newborn and disclosing that there was nowhere else she wanted to be on New Year’s Eve than with her niece, who she intentionally flew to be with.

Wizkid furthermore added his voice when he took to micro-blogging platform Twitter now known as X, to say how much he misses his princess.

Jada further confirmed the suspicion on her Instagram Story where she spoke about her experience breastfeeding and pumping, expressing awe that her body is producing something that feeds and keeps her baby healthy.

According to Jada, breastfeeding and pumping are so hard but rewarding. She wrote,

Breastfeeding + pumping is so hard but so rewarding. Every day, I’m in awe that my body is producing something that feeds & keeps my baby healthy, and for that, I am grateful.