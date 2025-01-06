Why should 19-year-olds be getting married? - Nollywood actor Emeka asks

Nigerian actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha has sparked reactions after speaking against the idea of 19-year-olds getting married.

Taking to X on January 4, 2024, the actor wrote, "There’s no reason why a 19-year-old should be getting married. That’s a child bride fgs."

His post garnered reactions from fellow X users and offset discussions regarding child marriage in Nigeria and the appropriate age for marriage.

"My mum and many other mothers got married at 19. Many footballers get married to a bride who is between 18 and 19 I don't see any problem in it," a commenter said.

Emeka then countered, saying, "Will you vote a 19-year-old to be a Governor of a state or President of a country? They’re of legal age, but you know they lack the adequate experience to handle such positions and the responsibility that comes with it."

Social media personality Solomon Buchi also weighed in on the topic, debunking Emeka's stance about 19-year-old being child brides.

He wrote, "A 35-year-old man shouldn’t be getting married to a 19-year-old girl, but a 19-year-old girl isn’t a child bride. The words you’re redefining will bite you one day. Can they open an onlyfans account?"

"Regina Daniels got married to a very wealthy man at 18yrs, it was considered a smart move. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde also got married at 18yrs, the world did roll their eyes. But u see a marriage for a 19yrs old as an abomination when u know for a fact that ur country law says 18yrs is an adult. Do u know how many 19yrs old models are on Onlyfans?" said another person.