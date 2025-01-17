Ngozi Ezeonu had no right to condemn braless ladies at Nollywood audition - Yeni Kuti

Media personality, Yeni Kuti, has hit out at veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu for rebuking young female aspiring actresses for dressing inappropriately to an audition.

Speaking on TVC’s Your View, Yeni said it is not in the actress's place to condemn the ladies. Yeni went on to suggest that the veteran actress may have worn a worse outfit in her younger days.

She added that older people often forget they were once young and may have exhibited some indiscretions. Yeni said,

It wasn’t any of her business. All she had to do was reject them, that’s all.



We older people tend to forget what we did in our youthful days.

Yeni is popular on the breakfast show for her strong opinion that may sometimes be controversial. Being the first daughter of the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, she doesn't appear fazed by any sort of controversy her opinion might stir.

The legendary actress, known for her roles in classic Nollywood movies like Glamour Girls and Living in Bondage had condemned the ladies saying,

“Any day I'm on any audition table and anyone comes to me dressed like this, I will disqualify that person.”

Addressing the ladies at the audition which was held in Lagos, the actress stressed that when aspiring actors dress inappropriately, it damages the reputation of Nollywood actors at large.