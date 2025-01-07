Why I nearly lost my job hosting 'Who wants to be a millionaire' - Frank Edoho

Veteran TV presenter Frank Edoho has opened up about the challenges he faced in his first marriage, which not only tested his personal life but also came close to affecting his professional career as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Edoho reflected on his first marriage to Katherine Obiang, which lasted seven years, describing it as a "mismatch" and acknowledging that both he and his ex-wife were not prepared for the realities of marriage.

He explained, “My ex-wife was my friend, and there were children involved. I think ours was a mismatch; I was young. When she got pregnant, I had cold feet, but I still got married. It lasted seven years, and in 2010, I left. Three years later, I remarried.Being friends with the opposite sex doesn’t mean you should get married because that’s a different ball game. In hindsight, maybe I should have thought about it a bit more."

He emphasised that their decision to marry was influenced by love and friendship, but the relationship lacked the deeper evaluation needed for a lasting union.

“She was my good friend, but I think it was love too. I also believe we didn’t examine our relationship thoroughly before we delved into it. I’m not going to say it was solely her fault; it was my fault too, but not in the way people were depicting it," said the media personality.

“That was one of the times I was very depressed, but I couldn’t say anything. The first crisis happened in 2007, but I still stayed on for three years; then it came to a head in 2010, and I left".

The host revealed that after ending his first marriage, rumours began to spiral that he abused Katherine, which eventually got to the ears of the sponsors of the show.

He continued, “When I left, I was still doing Who Wants to Be a Millionaire; then all of a sudden, I was in the UK, and my boss called me and told me to come back to Lagos because the sponsors were hearing things about me. They said I wasn’t going to present this show anymore because of those rumours. I got on a flight the following morning to attend a meeting with them."

“Luckily, my boss knew everything because I’d been telling him about the altercations between us. I was also thinking about my children. They said I committed domestic violence and I was a wife-beater."

After providing evidence to clear his name, he stressed that he was the one who decided to leave the marriage and not vice versa.