Why am I being blamed for Asake's decision to tattoo his face? - Yhemo Lee

Nigerian socialite Yhemo Lee has revealed that he received some backlash online after singer Asake debuted his new facial tattoos.

On Monday, January 13, 2025, Asake surprised Nigerians by unveiling intricate tattoos on his face, a move that sparked mixed reactions online. Surprisingly, Yhemo Lee became a target of some of the backlash, and he spoke about it on his social media page.

Taking to social media, Yhemo Lee expressed his frustration, saying, "People have been abusing me because of someone else's face. If I get mad, I’d also get facial tattoos, ruin my face, and become the best in tattoos—you will see."

He continued, "Someone even told me that shame would be on me if I don't call Asake to order. You're lucky I'm in America. If I was in Lagos, I’d track you for saying that, because am I the tattoo artist who did his tattoos?"

Nigerians also took to social media to express equal confusion about why the nightlife socialite was blamed for Asake's choices.

Shame on me for another man face 😂. Nigerians and the way we are built 😂

You will track the person and what will happen…. Oga rest abeg

Nobody is blaming you for anything. Even if Asake dey chop shit, it’s none of our business

He is an adult and he can do anything he likes for his music. What alot of you do not know is that; he is very smart. He is selling his music and also selling his looks.