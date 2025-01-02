What if the fan had a knife? - Odumodublvck defends Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Odumodublvck has taken to social media to defend Burna Boy, who faced backlash for kicking a fan who ran across the stage during his performance at the Greater Lagos concert.

On January 1, 2025, Odumodublvck weighed in on the situation via a post on X, stressing that the singer did the right thing to protect himself.

If that guy had a knife and god forbid e do odogwu anything, same people talking will say “shebi e get money, why security no bla bla bla. Make we at least use honest mind dey talk sometimes. no be everything be banter. I know say na new year no mean say mumuness go stop. but abeg abeg.

This comes after the viral clip from Burna Boy's performance showed the moment he kicked the overzealous fan who rushed onto the stage. However, even after the fan was booted off, the singer signalled his disinterest in carrying on with the performance and headed toward the exit.

Burna Boy's action sparked various reactions across social media, with many calling him out for assaulting the fan and others defending him.

A fan said, "He was obviously scared, do you all know how this can make your blood go cold especially when you know some people have probably been threatening you and some persons don't like you? Y'all please stop that."

"These people complaining about him leaving the show. Do you see that he had to pause for some minutes after the incident? It was like a flash and he was trying to understand what just happened!!! These people are humans too," said another.